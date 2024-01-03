en English
Business

U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges

In an era of heightened secondary peril losses and catastrophe-related challenges, the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurance industry has managed to bolster its financial outcomes. This transformation, as detailed in AM Best’s Special Report, is attributed to a strategic reduction in underwriting expenses over the past decade. The industry has trimmed down its underwriting expense ratio by 2.6 percentage points, bringing it down to a modest 25.7 in 2022.

Redistribution of Savings

Interestingly, this amelioration in overall expenses is not withstanding an increase in commission and brokerage expenses. Insurers have cleverly redistributed some of the savings derived from general expenses and other acquisition costs to agents and brokers. These frontline players now receive 1% more in direct premiums than they did a decade ago. This shift in expense management reflects the industry’s focus on fostering stronger relationships with its agents and brokers, thereby enhancing customer service and business growth.

Performance in Commercial Lines Outpaces P/C Industry

The commission and brokerage expenses have remained relatively stable in the personal lines market, but a significant improvement is observed in commercial lines. The performance in commercial lines has outpaced the overall P/C industry, marking a shift in focus towards this more profitable segment. This development points towards the industry’s strategic move to tap into higher growth and profitability areas, leveraging its resources more effectively.

Homeowners’ Insurance and Advertising Spend

Christopher Graham, a senior industry research analyst at AM Best, further highlights that insurers tend to pay higher commission and brokerage fees for homeowners’ insurance than for personal auto or workers’ compensation. This indicates the higher risk and value associated with this segment. Additionally, a downward trend in advertising spending was observed among the 20 largest insurance advertisers in 2022. The advertising expenses plunged by 10.3%, amounting to just under $7.4 billion. This decline in advertising may be attributed to the lack of adequate return-on-equity for certain products. Despite this decrease, the majority of the advertising spend is concentrated among the top five insurance groups, accounting for two-thirds of the industry’s advertising.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

