en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

U.S. Office Vacancies Surge to Record Levels Amid Stock Market’s Inflation Watch

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
U.S. Office Vacancies Surge to Record Levels Amid Stock Market’s Inflation Watch

The U.S. office market has experienced a surge in vacancies that reached a peak not seen since 1979. Data from Moody’s Analytics reveal a record-breaking 19.6% of office space in major U.S. cities was unleased by the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase, up from 18.8% a year earlier, surpasses previous records set in the 1980s and early 1990s, marking the highest vacancy rate in over four decades.

Roots of the Current Vacancy Issue

This unprecedented vacancy rate can be traced back to the office-market downturn in the ’80s and ’90s, driven by years of overbuilding. The pandemic has further exacerbated this trend, with changing work habits accelerating the shift towards remote work and decreasing the need for physical office space. Cities like Houston, Dallas, and Austin currently bear the brunt of the country’s highest office-vacancy rates.

Impact on Commercial Real Estate

The surplus of unleased office space has adversely affected landlords, developers, and small businesses reliant on office workers. Despite this, Class A office buildings and suburban offices have demonstrated resilience. Class A buildings, with their modern amenities and central locations, continue to be in demand. Suburban offices are gaining traction for their convenience and potential for shorter commutes, making them increasingly appealing to workers seeking a balanced work-life dynamic.

Stock Market’s Focus on Inflation Data

While the office market grapples with high vacancy rates, investors are turning their attention to upcoming inflation reports. These reports, expected later this week, will likely impact the Federal Reserve’s decisions on monetary policy, with markets currently predicting a 57% chance for a rate cut in March. Amid these concerns, the stock market experienced a positive session, with big tech companies bolstering market gains.

As the U.S. economy navigates the evolving post-pandemic landscape, the coupling of record-breaking office vacancies and inflation concerns underscores the interplay between the real estate and finance sectors. How these trends develop will undoubtedly shape the future of both industries and the broader economic outlook.

0
Business United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Qatar University and McDermott Complete Major Academic-Industry Collaboration
Qatar University (QU) and McDermott have marked a significant milestone in academic-industry collaboration with the successful completion of the QU Business Challenge in Doha. This initiative, managed by McDermott’s Centre of Knowledge Management, Innovation, and Research (KMIR), was designed to foster young talent and stimulate innovative thinking. The Challenge in Two Phases The challenge was
Qatar University and McDermott Complete Major Academic-Industry Collaboration
Grifols SA Defends Against Gotham City Research's Accusations Amid Share Value Plunge
2 mins ago
Grifols SA Defends Against Gotham City Research's Accusations Amid Share Value Plunge
Chris Cuomo: A Resilient Force in Broadcast Journalism
4 mins ago
Chris Cuomo: A Resilient Force in Broadcast Journalism
Gersh Acquires A3 Artists Agency's Departments: A Strategic Expansion into Digital and Alternative Markets
47 seconds ago
Gersh Acquires A3 Artists Agency's Departments: A Strategic Expansion into Digital and Alternative Markets
Furniture Emporium ‘Stuff’ Announces Liquidation Sale Ahead of Closure
1 min ago
Furniture Emporium ‘Stuff’ Announces Liquidation Sale Ahead of Closure
On-Chain Index Ventures Debuts Revolutionary Digital Asset Investment Platform
2 mins ago
On-Chain Index Ventures Debuts Revolutionary Digital Asset Investment Platform
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamas: A Terrorist Group and the Controversy Surrounding Jeremy Corbyn's Suspension
23 seconds
Hamas: A Terrorist Group and the Controversy Surrounding Jeremy Corbyn's Suspension
ATP and WTA Introduce New Scheduling Rules to Prevent Late-Night Finishes
1 min
ATP and WTA Introduce New Scheduling Rules to Prevent Late-Night Finishes
Barry Keoghan's Bravery: An Off-Screen Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2 mins
Barry Keoghan's Bravery: An Off-Screen Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
Nigerian Ministers Visit Presidential Villa Amid Federal Scrutiny
2 mins
Nigerian Ministers Visit Presidential Villa Amid Federal Scrutiny
Farmers Insurance Open: A Tradition of Excellence in Golf Continues
3 mins
Farmers Insurance Open: A Tradition of Excellence in Golf Continues
The Trump Effect: A Deep Dive into Political Polarization
3 mins
The Trump Effect: A Deep Dive into Political Polarization
'Living Funerals': Celebrating Love and Life Amidst Terminal Illness
5 mins
'Living Funerals': Celebrating Love and Life Amidst Terminal Illness
Significant Changes in Vanderbilt Football's 2024 Spring Roster
5 mins
Significant Changes in Vanderbilt Football's 2024 Spring Roster
Judge Judy Sheindlin Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
6 mins
Judge Judy Sheindlin Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
26 mins
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
43 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
3 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
4 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app