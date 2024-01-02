en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

U.S. Office Real Estate Market Braces for Shortage in Premium Spaces

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
U.S. Office Real Estate Market Braces for Shortage in Premium Spaces

In an unexpected turn of events, the U.S. office real estate market is bracing for a potential shortage in top-tier, Class A commercial space. As per the latest report from CoStar Group, a reputed real estate intelligence firm, the shortage is anticipated despite widespread predictions of office real estate facing a grim future, with estimates of as much as a third of office spaces being at risk.

A Confluence of Factors

The forecasted shortage in high-quality office spaces comes down to a confluence of factors. One major factor is the maturing debt that requires refinancing. Additionally, a surge of leases expiring in the near future is expected to create a void. Coupled with these is the ongoing trend of businesses reverting to in-office work, aligning more closely with pre-pandemic norms.

Resilience of Premium Office Spaces

Despite the economic downturns, the demand for modern, premium office spaces has remained resilient. This resilience is partly due to businesses seeking to provide work environments that are conducive to productivity and employee satisfaction. However, the construction of these much-coveted spaces has seen a significant slowdown. In 2023, less than 30 million square feet were initiated, marking the lowest year for construction starts since 2011.

Expected Shortage by 2026

The slump in construction, coupled with the factors mentioned above, suggests that the inventory of buildings aged 0-3 years is likely to witness a significant decrease by early 2026. This decrease would lead to a scarcity of the most sought-after types of office spaces. While the overall market vacancy has risen due to smaller deals and leases reaching their end, it is the premium office space segment that continues to garner the majority of new lease transactions.

Landlords of iconic buildings are responding to this dynamic by offering incentives to attract tenants. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, underscoring the strength of the premium office market, even as the broader real estate market faces challenges.

0
Business United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Impaired Driver Crashes Into Shop in Homebush West: A Sobering Reminder of Road Safety

By Geeta Pillai

X Corp's 2024: A Year of Technological Breakthroughs and Unprecedented Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Kampala City Traders Association Pushes for Innovation Amidst Global Competition

By Muthana Al-Najjar

KACITA Chairman Advocates for Strategic Business Planning and Railway Investment

By Israel Ojoko

Financial Prudence Shines as No New Vehicles Purchased for 2024 Confer ...
@Business · 16 mins
Financial Prudence Shines as No New Vehicles Purchased for 2024 Confer ...
heart comment 0
Truck Drivers’ Strike Sparks Fuel Shortage Panic in Maharashtra

By Rafia Tasleem

Truck Drivers' Strike Sparks Fuel Shortage Panic in Maharashtra
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study’s Lessons for the Economy

By Muhammad Jawad

Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
Navigating 2024: Australia’s Economic Forecast Amid Interest Rate Cuts

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: Australia's Economic Forecast Amid Interest Rate Cuts
New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
CARICOM's New Chairman Outlines Vision for 2024, Stresses Unity and Prosperity
3 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Outlines Vision for 2024, Stresses Unity and Prosperity
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
6 mins
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
7 mins
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
9 mins
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
9 mins
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
11 mins
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
11 mins
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
Meeting Underscores Parliaments' Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform
12 mins
Meeting Underscores Parliaments' Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
13 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
13 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
31 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
35 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
55 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app