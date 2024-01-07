en English
Military

U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessels: The Future of Maritime Defense

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
In the last few decades, the U.S. Navy has been at the forefront of developing Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), introducing a new wave of tech-driven maritime defense and surveillance systems. From observational duties to complex military operations, these USVs have transformed the face of naval operations, offering a significant leap in seafaring technology.

The Advent of USVs: Blackfish and AMN 1

One of the earliest USVs, the Blackfish, bears a striking resemblance to an unmanned jet ski. Equipped with sophisticated video cameras, sonar, and sensors, it was initially designed for port patrolling, focusing on the detection of divers and small boats. However, over time, the Blackfish transitioned to broader roles, such as oceanographic research and environmental monitoring. On the other hand, AMN 1, a USV with a flat bottom design, was specifically built for shallow coastal and riverine operations. Its advanced navigation software can handle complex scenarios, such as identifying bridges as passable instead of obstacles, testament to the technical innovation at its core.

Protector and Spartan Scout: The Next Level of USVs

As the USV technology advanced, larger vessels like the Israeli Protector and the American Spartan Scout came into the picture. Weighing between 4-8 tons and measuring around 11 meters in length, these USVs are armed with remote control machine-guns, night vision, laser rangefinders, and public address systems for interdicting unauthorized boats. Capable of being controlled from land or nearby ships, these USVs are designed for prolonged patrols, although they are limited by rough sea conditions. The Spartan Scout proved its worth during its first deployment in the Persian Gulf in 2003, where it efficiently interrogated suspicious boats without requiring a crew on board.

Fleet Class ASWUSV: The New Era in Anti-Submarine Warfare

Keeping up with the evolving maritime threats, the U.S. Navy has also developed a specialized anti-submarine USV for deployment from Littoral Combat Ships and potentially from shore stations. Known as the 11-meter Fleet class Anti-Submarine Warfare Unmanned Surface Vehicle (ASWUSV), it is equipped with advanced sonar and navigation systems for locating submarines and can operate at high speeds for up to 24 hours. The design and experience gained from the Spartan Scout have played an influential role in the development of newer USVs, including the ASWUSV and the next generation of vessels like the South Korean ASWUSV.

As the U.S. Navy continues to enhance its unmanned surface vessel capabilities, the maritime defense landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. The advent of USVs highlights a paradigm shift in naval operations, potentially reshaping the future of maritime warfare and surveillance.

Military United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

