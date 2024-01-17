U.S. Navy Welcomes First Flight II Expeditionary Fast Transport Vessel

The U.S. Navy has embraced a significant milestone with the acceptance of the first Flight II Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) vessel, the USNS Cody (EPF 14), on January 11. This new class of vessels, renowned for their ability to traverse shallow waterways, are instrumental in the swift transportation of troops, military vehicles, and equipment. The USNS Cody is equipped to transport approximately 419 short tons and covers a range of 1,200 nautical miles, cruising at an average speed of 33 knots.

Robust Capabilities of Flight II EPF Vessels

The Flight II EPF vessels are designed to offer improved medical capabilities, thereby providing essential support to military personnel while maintaining their diverse operational roles. Each vessel is equipped with a flight deck facilitating both day and night operations for aircraft launch and recovery. Moreover, these ships are designed to on/off-load heavy machinery, including a fully combat-loaded Abrams Main Battle Tank.

Austal USA: The Power Behind the Vessels

The construction of these advanced vessels is undertaken by Austal USA. In addition to the USNS Cody, the future USNS Point Loma (EPF 15) and EPF 16 are currently being built by Austal USA. The company, which has previously delivered the USNS Cody Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport Vessel (EPF 14) to the U.S. Navy, is also working on two more EPFs for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company received an $867.6-million contract to construct three Expeditionary Transport Ships with full medical capabilities for the U.S. Navy.

Overseeing the Naval Future: PEO Ships

The Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships, one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, oversees the development and procurement of a wide range of naval vessels. These include destroyers, amphibious ships, support ships, and craft designed for special missions and warfare. The PEO Ships is the force behind the innovation and progress exhibited in the naval fleets, ensuring the U.S. Navy's readiness for any future challenges.