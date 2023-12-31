en English
U.S. Navy Thwarts Houthi Attack on Merchant Vessel in the Red Sea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:20 am EST
In a recent event, Houthi forces launched an attack on a merchant vessel in the southern Red Sea, eliciting a swift response from U.S. Navy helicopters. The merchant vessel, identified as the Maersk Hangzhou, was transiting through the Red Sea when it was approached by small boats operated by the Houthi forces. The U.S. Navy helicopters, part of the naval force patrolling the area, intervened, sinking three of the attacking boats and causing the fourth to flee.

Houthis Target Maritime Traffic

The Houthis, backed by Iran, are known for their aggressive actions against maritime traffic, resulting in heightened tensions in the region. This recent attack marks the 23rd such incident on international shipping vessels since November 19. The White House has accused Tehran of backing these attacks, causing energy giant BP to temporarily suspend all gas and oil shipments in the Red Sea.

International Efforts to Safeguard Navigation

In an effort to safeguard navigation and deter aggressive actions by groups like the Houthis, international maritime mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, was launched. Since its inception, 1,200 merchant ships have successfully traveled through the Red Sea region without being hit by drone or missile strikes. The U.S., France, and the U.K currently have five warships patrolling the waters of the southern Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden.

Implications for Yemen and Regional Peace

The attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels not only pose a threat to international and regional peace efforts in Yemen but also exacerbate the suffering of Yemenis. These attacks jeopardize the closest opportunities to resolve the nine-year-long conflict. The attack on the Maersk Hangzhou is the first successful one since the launch of the international coalition to patrol the Red Sea. The Maersk Hangzhou, which was sailing from Singapore to Port Said Egypt, remains seaworthy despite being struck by a missile.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

