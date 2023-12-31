en English
U.S. Navy Thwarts Houthi Attack in Red Sea: Ensuring Maritime Security

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:53 am EST
U.S. Navy Thwarts Houthi Attack in Red Sea: Ensuring Maritime Security

In a decisive blow against the disruptive activities of the Houthi forces in the Red Sea, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Central Command has confirmed that U.S. naval ships responded to an attack on a commercial vessel. The container ship Maersk Hangzhou was targeted by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, marking the 23rd such attack since November 19.

U.S. Naval Response to Houthi Aggression

The U.S. Navy, in a swift response, intervened to assist the besieged vessel. The USS Gravely shot down two anti-ship missiles aimed at the Maersk Hangzhou, marking a significant pushback against the Houthi militants’ brazen aggression. This engagement is part of Operation ‘Prosperity Guardian,’ aimed at safeguarding the vital shipping lanes of the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

Implications on the Global Maritime Landscape

The Houthi attacks on commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea represent a considerable threat to global trade. The Red Sea transit route carries up to 12% of global trade, making the security of this maritime pathway crucial. In response to the escalating threat, the U.S. has initiated a multinational naval task force, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to protect Red Sea shipping. This initiative has so far ensured the safe passage of 1,200 merchant ships through the region, with no reported drone or missile strikes.

Global Response to the Threat

The international community has rallied in response to this threat. The naval task force comprises warships from the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. It has successfully intercepted 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles, demonstrating the collective strength and resolve of participating nations. In addition, the coalition is providing direct communication and guidance to commercial ships on maneuvering and best practices to avoid attacks. The U.S. reports that over 20 nations are participating in the mission, with additional countries expected to join. This united stand against the Houthi militants’ aggression signals a robust commitment to ensuring global maritime security.

United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

