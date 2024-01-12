en English
Military

U.S. Navy Successfully Tests Advanced AN/SPY-6 Radar Aboard Jack H. Lucas

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
U.S. Navy Successfully Tests Advanced AN/SPY-6 Radar Aboard Jack H. Lucas

The U.S. Navy has marked a significant milestone in shipboard radar technology with the successful testing of its latest radar, the AN/SPY-6, aboard the Jack H. Lucas, a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. This advancement, manufactured by Raytheon, has shown exceptional performance during a live fire test in September and an air raid test in December, as confirmed by Rear Adm. Seiko Okano.

A Leap Forward in Radar Technology

The AN/SPY-6 radar system represents a considerable leap forward in naval radar technology, demonstrating the capability to detect targets that older radar systems were unable to track. During the September event, the destroyer successfully tracked and eliminated a target using the SPY-6 in conjunction with a Standard Missile-2.

Following approximately 30 days of at-sea testing, further adjustments to the radar’s sensitivity are anticipated to adapt it to a variety of sea conditions and potential environmental interferences. This fine-tuning process is a crucial step in ensuring the radar’s robustness and reliability in diverse environments.

SPY-6: A Family of Radars

The SPY-6 is not a singular radar but a family of radars, each designed for specific naval vessels. The (V)1 variant, being the largest and most capable, is designed explicitly for the Flight III destroyers. Other variants include the (V)2 for amphibious ships and aircraft carriers, (V)3 for frigates and Ford-class carriers, and (V)4 for older Arleigh Burke destroyers.

Currently, the first (V)2 radar is installed on the Richard M. McCool Jr., and the first (V)3 is on the carrier John F. Kennedy, which is still under construction. The insights gained from the Jack Lucas tests will assist in the precise calibration of these other radar variants.

Upgrades and Production

In a move to bolster its naval defense capabilities, the Navy is in the process of upgrading Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 radar and an advanced electronic warfare package through the DDG Mod 2.0 program. At the same time, Raytheon’s production facility is producing radars at a high pace, with a substantial stockpile already in warehouses.

Hardware production and sustainment contracts for the radar have been awarded for 2022 and 2023, with full-rate production expected to commence as early as 2026. This timeline aligns with the Navy’s strategic plan to continuously enhance its naval defense capabilities in the face of evolving global threats.

Military United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

