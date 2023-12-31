en English
U.S. Navy Sinks Three Houthi Boats in Response to Attack on Maersk Ship in Red Sea

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:52 am EST
U.S. Navy Sinks Three Houthi Boats in Response to Attack on Maersk Ship in Red Sea

In what can be described as a pivotal incident in the ongoing conflict between the U.S. Navy and Houthi militants, three small boats met their fate in the Red Sea on Sunday. The U.S. warships, the USS Eisenhower and the USS Gravely, were called into action following a distress call from a Maersk container ship, the Hangzhou. The Singapore-flagged vessel reported being targeted by four small boats, with the attackers firing upon the ship and making attempts to board it.

Aggression Met with Retaliation

As the confrontation intensified, U.S. helicopters issued verbal warnings to the attackers, only to be answered with gunfire. This led the Navy personnel to return fire, sinking three of the attacking boats and eliminating their crews. The fourth boat managed to escape, marking the end of the immediate threat.

Hangzhou’s Woes Continue

This event came as the second distress call from the Hangzhou within a 24-hour period. The ship had earlier been hit by an unidentified object while on its course near Yemen, and was en route to Egypt. This sequence of attacks has led Maersk, the shipping giant, to suspend transit through the area for 48 hours pending an investigation.

Rise in Houthi Attacks and Implications

The recent surge in Houthi attacks has raised concerns for companies operating in the Red Sea. This has led to ships being rerouted and shipping rates going up, causing increased delays. In a bid to ensure the safety of commercial vessels, the U.S. Navy has launched Operation Prosperity Guardian. This incident also highlights the potential impact on crucial submarine communications cables running under the Bab al-Mandeb strait, which the Houthis may target.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the geopolitical landscape and the ripple effects it can have on global trade and security. The actions of the U.S. Navy in protecting commercial vessels from hostile attacks underscore the importance of maintaining a robust naval presence in the region.

0
United States Yemen
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

