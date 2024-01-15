U.S. Navy Launches Vanguard, Its First Purpose-built Autonomous Vessel

The U.S. Navy has marked a significant stride in its unmanned capabilities with the launch of Vanguard, the newest Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (OUSV3), from Austal USA's shipyard in Mobile, Alabama. This vessel, the first of its kind purpose-built for autonomous operations, is a product of a collaborative development project between Austal USA and L3Harris.

Outfitting and Testing Phase

Following its launch, Vanguard will undergo a rigorous phase of outfitting and testing. Upon completion of this phase, the vessel is slated to autonomously travel to San Diego to join ranks with the USV Division 1 (USVDIV 1), the Navy's specialized unit dedicated to the experimentation and tactical development of unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

USVDIV 1 and the Overlord Program

USVDIV 1 currently operates two other USVs, Sea Hunter and Seahawk, both developed independently of the Overlord program. The addition of Vanguard to this division represents a significant enhancement of the Navy's unmanned capabilities, given that it has been designed and built specifically as a USV, unlike its predecessors.

Implications for the Future

The Overlord program, managed by the Navy's Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC) and executed by the Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406) program office, is a crucial element in furthering the Navy's understanding and application of USVs in operational scenarios. The insights gathered from the Overlord program will significantly contribute to the development of the Navy's future Large USV program.