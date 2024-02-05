U.S. Navy Launches Annual Anti-Terrorism Exercises at Nationwide Installations

On the brink of a new dawn, the U.S. Navy prepares itself for its annual anti-terrorism/force protection exercises, set to unfold nationwide, including at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville. Named Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain (CS-SC24), these exercises, set to commence on Monday, February 5, and stretch till February 16, signal the Navy’s unyielding commitment to security preparedness.

Unmasking CS-SC24

CS-SC24 isn't merely a series of drills; it's a meticulously planned operation designed to test the resilience and readiness of the force in the face of potential threats. Its purpose is manifold, from testing information dissemination and response plans to gauging security force responses and coordinating with local emergency responders and the community.

An Exercise of Preparedness, Not Fear

It’s crucial to note that these exercises do not emerge from any specific threats. Instead, they are built on realistic scenarios, ensuring forces are prepared for any potential changes in threat levels. The focus is on enhancing the base's preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring the security and safety of the base and its personnel against potential terrorist threats.

Community Awareness and Cooperation

The ripple effects of the exercise might be felt in the local community, which may experience increased traffic on Highway 17 or delays at base access points during the exercises. NAS Jacksonville, in a bid for transparency, advises residents to expect heightened security activity in the vicinity and reminds those seeking base access to carry proper identification at all times.