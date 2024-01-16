U.S. Navy Integrates New Class of Unmanned Submarines: The Orca

The U.S. Navy has marked a significant advancement in its undersea capabilities with the commencement of the integration of a new class of unmanned submarines called 'Orca.' Produced by Boeing, the first of these autonomous, unmanned diesel-electric submarines was received by the Navy on December 20 in Huntington Beach, California.

The First of Its Kind

This inaugural submarine, referred to as the XLE0, serves as a precursor to the forthcoming units XLEs 1 to 5, which will be fully operational for actual missions. The Orca is an embodiment of innovation and adaptability, meticulously designed for hazardous missions far away from home ports. It's a significant technological leap that will augment the Navy's undersea prowess.

The Power of the Orca

Based on Boeing's Echo Voyager prototype, the Orca submarines bring an array of impressive features to the table. These Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (XLUUV) are reportedly larger than their 50-ton, 51-foot-long prototype. They are equipped with a mighty range of 6,500 miles and can dive to an astonishing depth of 11,000 feet. The Orcas operate on battery power, facilitating them to remain submerged for extended periods, a critical feature for covert operations.

A Versatile Tool for the Navy

The Orca submarines are not just about power and range, they bring versatility as well. Their 34-foot long payload bay can accommodate various mission-specific components, making them adaptable to a wide range of tasks. These tasks range from reconnaissance and communication relays to search and rescue missions, traditionally performed by manned submarines. Notably, the Orcas have the capability to lay mines using their payload bay, a function that was explicitly mentioned by the Navy's program manager for Unmanned Maritime Systems.

As China's navy continues to rapidly expand, projected to outnumber the U.S. Navy by 2025, the integration of Orcas is intended to free up manned attack submarines to focus on higher-risk missions. The deployment of these advanced unmanned submarines, thus, marks a significant strategic move by the U.S. Navy, aiming to maintain its maritime superiority in the face of evolving global challenges.