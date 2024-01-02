en English
Military

U.S. Navy Concludes USS Gerald R. Ford’s Deployment Amid Middle East Tensions

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
In a noteworthy development, the U.S. Navy has announced the end of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier’s deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean, heralding its return to its home base in Virginia. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s most advanced and largest nuclear-powered carrier, accommodates over 4,000 personnel and eight squadrons of aircraft. The deployment was a strategic move towards Israel following an incursion by Hamas on October 7, signifying strong American support.

Deployment in Response to Crisis

The aggression by Hamas instigated a robust Israeli military response in Gaza, leading to widespread destruction and a death toll estimated at approximately 22,000. The humanitarian crisis that followed impacted the region’s 2.3 million residents. In an attempt to deter further aggression from Iran and Iran-aligned groups, such as Hezbollah, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin extended the Ford’s deployment three times. The prolonged presence of the Ford aimed not only to protect Israel but also to shield U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria from drone and rocket attacks by Iran-supported militias.

Impact on Global Trade

Parallelly, Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have been launching attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, causing disruptions to global trade. The USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships intercepted incoming ballistic missiles and attack drones fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen. The U.S. also initiated ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ to safeguard shipping lanes in the Red Sea against Houthi assaults, with a maritime coalition involving over 20 nations.

Future Strategy

As the USS Gerald R. Ford prepares to return, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) plans to continue leveraging its regional force posture to prevent the escalation of the crisis beyond Gaza. The remaining group will include the USS Bataan, USS Mesa Verde, and USS Carter Hall, along with 2,000 Marines. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier will also continue patrolling near the Gulf of Aden, where commercial vessels have been under attack. The strategic redeployment of these forces illustrates the U.S.’s commitment to sustaining peace and stability in the region.

Military United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

