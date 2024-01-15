en English
Energy

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soar Amidst Severe Cold Weather

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soar Amidst Severe Cold Weather

In an unforeseen turn of events, the Lower 48 states in the U.S. are grappling with extreme cold weather, leading to a substantial rise in natural gas cash prices. The surge in demand for heating has put a strain on the natural gas market, despite the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report indicating natural gas storage levels are comfortably above the five-year average.

Price Surge Amidst Cold Snap

The key U.S. Henry Hub in Louisiana, a critical junction in the natural gas pipeline network, witnessed natural gas prices skyrocket to as high as $17 per million British thermal units. The steep rise signals concerns about high demand coupled with freeze-offs reducing supply. The polar vortex triggering this phenomenon has led to volatile trading activity at major U.S. gas market locations, with the Canadian AECO hub also experiencing a significant rally.

Energy Conservation Appeals

Energy providers, aware of the potential crisis brewing, are urging customers to conserve energy. Both Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy have released statements regarding the increase in wholesale gas prices and are requesting customers to lower their thermostat settings temporarily. The recommended settings are between 65 and 70 degrees when residents are home, and 58 degrees when they are away. They have also provided guidance on handling potential gas leak emergencies.

European Market Response and U.S. Preparation

Interestingly, Dutch and British wholesale gas contracts eased on Monday morning as milder forecasts and well-filled storage offset shipping concerns around liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid the ongoing tension in the Middle East. Meanwhile, U.S. power and natural gas companies are preparing for extreme cold over the Martin Luther King Day weekend, expecting record gas demand and possible freezing wells leading to lower gas supplies.

Market Volatility and Expectations

With the cold weather expected to persist, the demand for natural gas is projected to continue growing, potentially surpassing the record highs of December 2022. Traders are keeping a close eye on the supply-demand balance and are highly responsive to weather forecasts that could rapidly alter the market. The short-term market sentiment remains bullish, with traders bracing for price fluctuations that could occur due to unexpected changes in the weather.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

