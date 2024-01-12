en English
Travel & Tourism

U.S. National Parks to Offer Free Admission Days in 2024

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
U.S. National Parks to Offer Free Admission Days in 2024

In the United States, the year 2024 will bring free admission to over 400 national parks on six specific days. This generous gesture by the National Park Service is part of a broader initiative to invite everyone to experience the magic and wonder of these ecological masterpieces. The decision is significant because out of these 400 parks, 109, including popular destinations like the Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, and Glacier National Parks, typically require an entrance fee.

Free Admission Days and Annual Passes

The free entrance days for 2024 have been explicitly marked as January 15, April 20, June 19, August 4, September 28, and November 11. During these periods, visitors can enjoy the breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, and rich history of America’s national parks without paying a dime. However, it’s crucial to note that the fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

For frequent travelers or those planning a multi-park trip, the National Park Service also offers an $80 annual pass. This pass provides unlimited entrance to national parks and other federal recreation areas. As Mary Cropper, a senior U.S. travel advisor, suggests, it may be financially beneficial to calculate if an annual pass is a better option, depending on one’s travel plans.

Increasing Visitation and Reservation Requirements

Visitation to national parks has seen a steady increase, with nearly 312 million visits recorded in 2022. While this is not an all-time high, it’s a significant indicator of the growing popularity of outdoor travel, a trend bolstered during the pandemic. Some parks, like Yosemite National Park, have even reported breaking visitor records.

Given this rise in popularity, some parks will require a separate reservation to enter in 2024, even on free admission days. These reservations typically come with a nominal fee of $2 or more. For instance, Yosemite National Park has announced that advance reservations will be required on weekends and certain days throughout the year.

In conclusion, the National Park Service’s decision to offer free admission on select days in 2024 is a golden opportunity for nature enthusiasts and travelers alike. However, visitors must note the specific dates, the potential need for reservations, and the possibility of additional charges for certain amenities. As we tread into 2024, these national parks stand as a testament to America’s natural grandeur, inviting all to explore, reflect, and find joy.

Travel & Tourism United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

