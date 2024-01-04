en English
Business

U.S. National Debt Skyrockets to $34 Trillion: An Economic Time Bomb?

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
The U.S. national debt has reached an unparalleled peak, clocking in at a staggering $34 trillion at the end of 2023. This new high in the national debt has sparked heated debates, with critics pointing fingers at the government’s fiscal policies and the rapid increase in debt – a mind-boggling $2.5 trillion within just seven months, and a total growth of $6.25 trillion since President Joe Biden assumed office.

Debt Spiral and the Weakening Dollar

Many economists and politicians have voiced their concerns, arguing that the country is caught in a debt spiral with little to no signs of slowing down. They point out that the media and politicians have been irresponsibly downplaying the impending financial crisis. Additionally, alarm bells are ringing over the weakening of the U.S. dollar’s global status. With the national debt skyrocketing, other nations are becoming increasingly reluctant to continue supporting U.S. debt.

Economic Conditions Deteriorating

The escalating debt is not the only issue plaguing the United States. Economic conditions are reportedly worsening, with job openings at their lowest in over two years. Renowned companies, such as Xerox, have announced significant layoffs, adding to the economic woes. The American public is feeling the pinch, struggling under the burden of personal debt. It is alarming that only half of the population was able to settle their December credit card balances.

A Bleak Outlook

There is a consensus that the imminent economic collapse will be historical and painful. The author of the report paints a bleak picture, stating that unless drastic changes are made, the country is heading towards an unprecedented financial catastrophe. The author concludes by promoting their new book and inviting readers to follow their works on social media, and interestingly, to accept Jesus Christ as their savior.

Business Economy United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

