Armenia

U.S. Military Official Aids in the Development of Armenian Military’s Enlisted Forces

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Adding another chapter to the book of international military cooperation, Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy of the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) has recently paid a visit to Armenia. The primary objective of this visit was to lend a hand in the establishment and fortification of Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) objectives and policies for the Armenian military’s enlisted forces.

Strengthening the Backbone of the Armenian Military

The focus of this collaboration is the enhancement of the professional growth and capabilities of the Armenian military’s NCOs. These individuals form the backbone of the armed forces, their development, and proficiency directly impacting the overall effectiveness and stability of the military. By aiding in the creation and implementation of robust NCO objectives and policies, the U.S. is assisting Armenia in strengthening this critical aspect of its defense apparatus.

A Testament to Ongoing Support and Partnership

This visit by a high-ranking U.S. military official is not a standalone event but a part of the ongoing support and partnership between the United States and Armenia in the realm of defense and military training. It is an assertion of the commitment of the U.S. towards aiding Armenia in bolstering its defense capabilities, particularly at the enlisted level. This level is often seen as the cornerstone for military readiness and leadership, and its fortification can lead to a significant increase in the overall defense capability of a nation.

Building a Stronger Future Together

Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy’s visit is a manifestation of the U.S.’s larger aim: to strengthen partnerships for a stronger future. The visit underpins the belief that the development of a robust, efficient, and well-trained military is not just beneficial for Armenia but contributes to regional and global stability. Through such collaborations, nations can work together to ensure a safer, more secure world for all.

Armenia Military United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

