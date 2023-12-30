en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

U.S. Military Launches X-37B on New Secretive Mission: What We Know So Far

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:38 am EST
U.S. Military Launches X-37B on New Secretive Mission: What We Know So Far

The U.S. military has embarked on a new classified mission with its X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, a space plane known for its use in a wide range of tasks, from experimenting with novel technologies to conducting extensive research in the space environment. The launch, which took place on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, marks the commencement of a multi-year mission, the specifics of which remain shrouded in secrecy.

Mysterious Launch Incites Speculations

Following the launch, there were reports of a bluish-white light and flames observed in Southern California. Whether these phenomena were connected to the spacecraft is yet to be established. The X-37B, designed by Boeing, is an uncrewed spacecraft capable of autonomous landing. It can orbit between 150 and 500 miles high, offering the perfect platform for long-term orbital flights to deploy various payloads and conduct technology experiments.

A History of Classified Missions

This mission, the seventh of its kind, continues the legacy of the X-37B’s largely classified missions, the first of which took off in 2010. Past missions carried out by this Boeing-built spacecraft have served as a testbed for new technologies for both the Defense Department and NASA. The most recent mission, OTV-6, concluded in November 2022, and carried a service module that enabled it to bear more experiments. This current mission is the second one to be executed on a SpaceX rocket and the first one to lift off on the company’s Falcon Heavy vehicle.

China: A Rival in Space?

The secretive nature of the X-37B and its missions add a new dimension to the escalating rivalry in space between the U.S. and China. This launch comes two weeks after China dispatched its own clandestine robotic space plane, Shenlong, into orbit. It will be interesting to see how this competition unfolds, as both nations continue to push the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

In conclusion, while the details of the mission remain undisclosed, the long-term nature of the mission suggests that the space plane could be involved in extensive experiments or surveillance activities. As the world waits for more information, the X-37B continues its secretive journey into the unknown, marking a significant milestone in the annals of space exploration.

0
Military United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Escalation in Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute: British Warship Arrival Triggers Venezuelan Military Exercises

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Strikes High-Value Targets in Major Military Success Against Russia

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Forces Encircle Bureij Refugee Camp Amidst Hamas Resistance

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ukrainian Military Empowers Draftees with Brigade Choice amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in West Bank Refugee Camp: 14 Palestinians ...
@Conflict & Defence · 1 hour
Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in West Bank Refugee Camp: 14 Palestinians ...
heart comment 0
Türkiye Successfully Test Fires Domestically-Produced Torpedo AKYA in Major Defense Milestone

By Safak Costu

Türkiye Successfully Test Fires Domestically-Produced Torpedo AKYA in Major Defense Milestone
Residents in Delta State Distressed Over Unusual Security Checks by Nigerian Air Force

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Residents in Delta State Distressed Over Unusual Security Checks by Nigerian Air Force
Ukraine Under Siege: Over 110 Missiles Strike in Major Military Escalation

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Under Siege: Over 110 Missiles Strike in Major Military Escalation
Nuhu Ribadu’s 2024 Unity Initiative: Fostering Communication within the Nigerian Armed Forces

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nuhu Ribadu's 2024 Unity Initiative: Fostering Communication within the Nigerian Armed Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
27 seconds
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
33 seconds
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
3 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
6 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
6 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
6 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
8 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
8 mins
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
8 mins
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app