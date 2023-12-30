U.S. Military Launches X-37B on New Secretive Mission: What We Know So Far

The U.S. military has embarked on a new classified mission with its X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, a space plane known for its use in a wide range of tasks, from experimenting with novel technologies to conducting extensive research in the space environment. The launch, which took place on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, marks the commencement of a multi-year mission, the specifics of which remain shrouded in secrecy.

Mysterious Launch Incites Speculations

Following the launch, there were reports of a bluish-white light and flames observed in Southern California. Whether these phenomena were connected to the spacecraft is yet to be established. The X-37B, designed by Boeing, is an uncrewed spacecraft capable of autonomous landing. It can orbit between 150 and 500 miles high, offering the perfect platform for long-term orbital flights to deploy various payloads and conduct technology experiments.

A History of Classified Missions

This mission, the seventh of its kind, continues the legacy of the X-37B’s largely classified missions, the first of which took off in 2010. Past missions carried out by this Boeing-built spacecraft have served as a testbed for new technologies for both the Defense Department and NASA. The most recent mission, OTV-6, concluded in November 2022, and carried a service module that enabled it to bear more experiments. This current mission is the second one to be executed on a SpaceX rocket and the first one to lift off on the company’s Falcon Heavy vehicle.

China: A Rival in Space?

The secretive nature of the X-37B and its missions add a new dimension to the escalating rivalry in space between the U.S. and China. This launch comes two weeks after China dispatched its own clandestine robotic space plane, Shenlong, into orbit. It will be interesting to see how this competition unfolds, as both nations continue to push the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

In conclusion, while the details of the mission remain undisclosed, the long-term nature of the mission suggests that the space plane could be involved in extensive experiments or surveillance activities. As the world waits for more information, the X-37B continues its secretive journey into the unknown, marking a significant milestone in the annals of space exploration.