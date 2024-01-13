en English
Conflict & Defence

U.S. Military Launches Second Offensive Against Houthi Forces in Yemen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST
In a calculated offensive, the United States military, in collaboration with its allies, has launched a second attack against Houthi forces in Yemen. This decisive action follows a large-scale operation conducted the previous day, targeting approximately 30 strategic sites. The primary objective of these assaults is to debilitate the Houthi’s ability to pose a threat to maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

Securing Maritime Traffic

According to anonymous U.S. officials, the strikes were aimed at undermining the Houthi’s command and control, maritime domain awareness, and attack capabilities. The operation, named ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’, was formed as a response to the persistent Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The coalition comprises over twenty nations, led by the U.S., and is committed to safeguarding international commerce in the region.

Global Condemnation and Repercussions

The international community, including the United Nations Security Council, has roundly condemned Houthi actions and cautioned against further escalation. The United States, along with its allies, had issued a stern warning to the Houthis, urging them to cease their aggression or face severe consequences. Following another attack on shipping lanes, U.S. and U.K. forces launched air and missile strikes, hitting dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Aftermath and Potential Escalation

The U.S. military, supported by nations including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, targeted over 16 Houthi-controlled locations in a follow-up attack. The intention behind these strikes was to disrupt and degrade the Houthi’s capabilities to endanger mariners and global trade in the Red Sea. The operation received mixed reactions, with criticism regarding the timing and congressional approval. The Houthi rebels, in response, have pledged rigorous retaliation, hinting at a potential escalation of the conflict.

Conflict & Defence United States Yemen
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

