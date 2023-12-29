en English
Security

U.S. Military Intercepts Houthi Drone and Missile Threatening Red Sea Shipping

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:15 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:25 am EST
U.S. Military Intercepts Houthi Drone and Missile Threatening Red Sea Shipping

In a significant show of force, the United States military neutralized a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile poised to disrupt international shipping in the Southern Red Sea.

These threats, launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group, marked the 22nd such attempt since October 19 to disrupt this critical corridor of international trade. US Central Command confirmed that the interception resulted in no casualties or damage.

Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea

The increasingly frequent Houthi attacks have heightened tensions in the region, threatening a transit route that carries up to 12% of global trade.

The attacks have led to the formation of a multinational naval task force, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to protect Red Sea shipping. The U.S. Treasury Department has also unveiled sanctions against a network involved in financing Houthi attacks.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

