U.S. Military Intercepts Houthi Drone and Missile Threatening Red Sea Shipping

In a significant show of force, the United States military neutralized a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile poised to disrupt international shipping in the Southern Red Sea.

These threats, launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group, marked the 22nd such attempt since October 19 to disrupt this critical corridor of international trade. US Central Command confirmed that the interception resulted in no casualties or damage.

Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea

The increasingly frequent Houthi attacks have heightened tensions in the region, threatening a transit route that carries up to 12% of global trade.

The attacks have led to the formation of a multinational naval task force, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to protect Red Sea shipping. The U.S. Treasury Department has also unveiled sanctions against a network involved in financing Houthi attacks.