Military

U.S. Military Focuses on Laser Weapons for Future Defense Strategies

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
In the wake of the escalating threats in the global defense arena, the US military is channeling its resources towards the development of laser weapons technology. The recent Israel-Hamas conflict underscored the pressing need for advanced defense mechanisms capable of combating a spectrum of threats, ranging from small rockets to large-scale ballistic missiles.

Israel’s Pioneering Laser System

Israel, an established trailblazer in defense technology, has developed the Iron Beam system that utilizes high-energy lasers. This system serves as a complement to the Iron Dome’s interceptor missiles. The distinctive selling point of laser weapons lies in their ‘infinite magazine.’ Unlike traditional interceptors, which have a finite number and are exorbitantly priced, lasers can perpetually recharge and neutralize incoming weapons, provided there’s a steady supply of electricity.

American Advancements in Laser Tech

On the home front, the US Army has successfully conducted tests on the Directed Energy Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) system. Additionally, the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system has found a place on the USS Preble, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, recently revealed plans to enhance investments in powerful lasers to counter the looming threat from drone swarms. The HELIOS system’s successful installation and imminent plans for accelerated deployment on other platforms underscore the military’s commitment to this transformative technology.

The Inflection Point

The military’s gradual pivot towards directed energy laser weapons marks a significant inflection point. Multiple services are currently prototyping and experimenting with these systems under the annual funding of approximately $1 billion from the Defense Department. The laser weapons’ potential for sustainable and cost-effective defense strategies appears promising. The technology’s transformative potential, coupled with the urgency to combat growing threats, has accelerated the pace of laser weapon deployment.

The Future Battlefield

As the landscape of warfare undergoes a radical transformation, the future battlefield seems set to be dominated by laser weapons. Their sustainable operational model and cost-effectiveness make them a viable alternative to traditional missile defense systems. As nations grapple with escalating defense threats, the role of laser weapons in shaping the future of military defense strategies cannot be underestimated.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

