U.S. Military Bases in Syria Targeted by Pro-Iranian Factions: A Closer Look

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:19 am EST
U.S. Military Bases in Syria Targeted by Pro-Iranian Factions: A Closer Look

Pro-Iranian factions have escalated their offensive against American military bases in Syria, orchestrating a series of explosions aimed at inflicting damage on U.S. military assets and personnel. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that these attacks have taken place in regions where American forces are stationed, further exacerbating the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East.

Explosions Echo Across Syria

The Observatory detailed that loud explosions were heard during these attacks, suggesting the use of explosive devices or indirect fire such as rockets or mortars. As of now, there are no immediate reports available regarding the casualties or the extent of damage caused by these incidents.

A Continuation of Hostilities

This recent spate of attacks is a continuation of a series of hostilities in the region where Iranian-backed militias have previously targeted American forces. The U.S. military presence in Syria remains a contentious issue – viewed by Iran and its allies as an occupation force, while the U.S. asserts that its presence is crucial for fighting the remnants of terrorist groups and safeguarding regional security.

US Retaliates Against Militant Attacks

In response to the ongoing attacks, the U.S. Central Command conducted airstrikes against Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, retaliating against the group’s attacks on U.S.-led coalition forces. Following a drone attack on a U.S. base in northern Iraq, the White House ordered airstrikes against locations used by Kataib Hezbollah and its affiliated groups.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to conduct retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias after three U.S. servicemen were injured in a drone attack in northern Iraq. These U.S. strikes resulted in the destruction of targeted facilities and a probable loss of life among Kataib Hezbollah militants.

Apart from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the attacks on U.S. military positions in Syria and Iraq have intensified since October, with multiple drone strikes and rocket attacks targeting American bases. These attacks have been linked to militant groups backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, further complicating the geopolitical scenario.

United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

