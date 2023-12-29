en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mexico

U.S., Mexico Agree to Keep Legal Border Crossings Open Amid Migration Surge

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:02 pm EST
U.S., Mexico Agree to Keep Legal Border Crossings Open Amid Migration Surge

In a move aimed at addressing the escalating migration challenges, the United States and Mexico have pledged to keep legal border crossings open. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to deliberate on the issue. The surge in migration has added pressure to the Biden administration, particularly with an impending election year.

Migration Surge and Border Crossings

The increasing flow of migrants crossing the border daily, estimated at around 10,000, has overwhelmed U.S. authorities. The migrants, many fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, Haiti, and Venezuela, have compelled U.S. officials to close rail bridge crossings on the Mexico-Texas border and suspend legal crossings at various vehicle and pedestrian entry points in Texas, Arizona, and California at times.

Blinken’s Visit and Migration Crackdown

Secretary Blinken’s visit during the Christmas week was in response to the Republican Party’s pressure on President Biden for a migration crackdown in exchange for Congressional support for Ukraine. While meetings between Mexican and U.S. officials have yielded some results, a U.S. State Department official stressed the need for more work. Biden’s Cabinet plans to meet with Mexican leaders in January in Washington to assess progress and chart the course for future actions.

Protection of Personal Data

The article also underscores the importance of personal data protection. It highlights the efforts of Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık A.Ş. (Turkuvaz) in processing personal data with technical and administrative measures according to the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 (PDPL) and other applicable legislation. Users are informed that cookies are used for advertising and marketing activities, and they can manage their preferences through a settings panel.

0
Mexico United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption's Mexico in Sequel

By Salman Khan

Mayan Train Inaugurates Palenque-Cancún Segment, Boosting Southeastern Mexico's Revival

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 10 hours
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Mexico Starts Repatriation of Venezuelan Migrants to Address US Immigration

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexico Starts Repatriation of Venezuelan Migrants to Address US Immigration
Mexico Initiates Repatriation of Venezuelan Migrants: A New Approach to Manage Migration

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexico Initiates Repatriation of Venezuelan Migrants: A New Approach to Manage Migration
Mexico Repatriates Venezuelan Migrants

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexico Repatriates Venezuelan Migrants
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the ‘Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports’

By Salman Khan

The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
Latest Headlines
World News
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
9 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
9 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
16 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
17 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
19 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
30 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
52 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
57 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
57 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app