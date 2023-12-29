U.S., Mexico Agree to Keep Legal Border Crossings Open Amid Migration Surge

In a move aimed at addressing the escalating migration challenges, the United States and Mexico have pledged to keep legal border crossings open. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to deliberate on the issue. The surge in migration has added pressure to the Biden administration, particularly with an impending election year.

Migration Surge and Border Crossings

The increasing flow of migrants crossing the border daily, estimated at around 10,000, has overwhelmed U.S. authorities. The migrants, many fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, Haiti, and Venezuela, have compelled U.S. officials to close rail bridge crossings on the Mexico-Texas border and suspend legal crossings at various vehicle and pedestrian entry points in Texas, Arizona, and California at times.

Blinken’s Visit and Migration Crackdown

Secretary Blinken’s visit during the Christmas week was in response to the Republican Party’s pressure on President Biden for a migration crackdown in exchange for Congressional support for Ukraine. While meetings between Mexican and U.S. officials have yielded some results, a U.S. State Department official stressed the need for more work. Biden’s Cabinet plans to meet with Mexican leaders in January in Washington to assess progress and chart the course for future actions.

