U.S. Marshals Arrest Gvon Thornton: A Win for Community Safety

Early today, the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) apprehended Gvon Thornton, a man indicted with multiple charges, including Aggravated Murder, two counts of Murder, Attempted Murder, and Felonious Assault. The incident took place in Columbus, Ohio, marking the culmination of a joint effort by the Columbus Division of Police and other task force partners.

Thornton's Charges and the 2020 Incident

The charges against Thornton are linked to his alleged involvement in a double shooting outside a Columbus nightclub in July of 2020. His indictment came on December 14, 2023, by the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. The incident, which shocked the local community, put Thornton on a wanted list, leading to a comprehensive manhunt.

The Role of SOFAST and the Arrest

SOFAST, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, is a coalition of local, state, and federal agencies. The team found Thornton in a residence on Vendrome Drive, where he was arrested without any conflict. As per the protocol, following his detention, Thornton was handed over to the Columbus Police.

Impact on Community Safety

United States Marshal, Michael D. Black, highlighted the successful capture of Thornton as a testament to the effective collaboration between different law enforcement agencies. He emphasized the significant role such teamwork plays in enhancing community safety, ensuring that individuals like Thornton are brought to justice.