U.S. Marshals Apprehend Ohio Murder Suspect in West Virginia

On the evening of December 27, 2023, U.S. Marshals in Southern West Virginia arrested Gabriel Hosings, a suspect in a murder case. Hosings was wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for the fatal shooting of Shawn Overly, which transpired in Columbus, Ohio, on December 10, 2023.

Details of the Crime Scene

The incident took place in the 3000 Block of Briggs Road. The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), a task force led by the U.S. Marshals Service and comprising various local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, took over the fugitive investigation following the crime.

The Hunt for the Suspect

After their intensive investigation, the task force discovered that Hosings had fled Ohio. The suspect was successfully apprehended without incident in Ghent, WV, marking a key win for the law enforcement agencies. Following his arrest, he is now being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, WV.

Interagency Collaboration Leads to Rapid Arrest

United States Marshal Michael D. Black underscored the effective collaboration between law enforcement agencies that led to Hosings' rapid arrest. He lauded the partnership with the Columbus Division of Police and the immediate action by the West Virginia task force as instrumental in the successful capture of the suspect.