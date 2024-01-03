en English
Military

U.S. Marine Corps Invests in Advanced Night-Vision Goggles; VDOT Revamps Website

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
U.S. Marine Corps Invests in Advanced Night-Vision Goggles; VDOT Revamps Website

In a significant move to bolster American military capabilities, the U.S. Marine Corps has inked a $127 million deal with Elbit Systems of America for the provision of Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle. These lightweight, helmet-mounted goggles are designed to augment nighttime visibility in diverse environments, thereby enhancing the situational awareness and performance of U.S. warfighters.

Elbit Systems: A Crucial Player in Defense Manufacturing

Elbit Systems of America, a leading manufacturer in the defense sector, is set to deliver these advanced night-vision goggles under a standing requisition that could potentially value up to $500 million. The gears are earmarked for production by 2028. As of 2019, Elbit employed over 500 individuals and has been recognized as the sixth largest employer in Roanoke County.

VDOT Revamps its Website

In other news, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has launched a comprehensive revamp of its website which had remained unchanged for the past 15 years. The updated website now features a prominent search engine, enabling the public to quickly find detailed information about road construction, traffic alerts, and other transportation-related matters. The website also highlights ongoing projects, including the construction of a pedestrian bridge for the Appalachian Trail over Virginia 311 and a planned diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 220 and Virginia 419.

Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

