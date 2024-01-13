en English
U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Yemen Hit 90% Targets, Houthis Retain Major Offensive Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
In a strategic response to Houthi militia’s complex drone and missile attacks, the U.S. and British forces have engaged in a series of airstrikes against nearly 30 locations in Yemen. Two U.S. officials reported on Saturday that approximately 90% of the intended targets were hit. Despite this high rate of engagement, the Iran-backed Houthis retain about 75% of their ability to launch missiles and drones at ships in the Red Sea – a significant factor considering the mobility and easy concealment of the Houthi arsenal.

A Strategic Response with a Dual Purpose

The airstrikes had two primary objectives: to deter the Houthis and secure critical shipping routes in the region. The United States and its allies are keen on containing the spread of regional conflict and ensuring the safety of commercial shipping lanes between Europe and Asia. Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, director of the military’s Joint Staff, stated that the airstrikes achieved their objective by impairing the Houthis’ launch capabilities.

Challenges in Locating Houthi Targets

Despite the successful airstrikes, challenges persist. Western intelligence has not heavily focused on gathering data on Houthi defenses and infrastructure in recent years, making it difficult to locate the targets accurately. As a result, the strikes only damaged or destroyed 20 to 30 percent of the Houthis’ overall offensive capabilities.

The Implications of Continued Conflict

The Houthis’ continued ability to launch attacks has far-reaching implications, not only for the region but also for the global economy. Increased conflict in the region could disrupt international shipping, causing delays and increased costs for goods being transported between Europe and Asia. The situation also raises concerns about potential escalation and the involvement of Iran-aligned groups in the larger Middle East conflict. The U.S. and its allies must weigh these factors as they plan their next steps.

United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

