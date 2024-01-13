U.S.-Led Airstrikes Degrade Houthi Capabilities, Yet Lingering Threat Raises Concerns

In a decisive move to curb the escalating conflict in Yemen, U.S.-led airstrikes have significantly damaged the Houthi militia’s capabilities, destroying approximately 90% of the targeted sites. The strikes were orchestrated by American and British forces, targeting nearly 30 locations in an effort to deter further Houthi retaliation, protect strategic shipping lanes, and prevent regional conflict escalation.

Behind the Airstrikes

This operation was a response to a complex drone and missile attack by the Houthis earlier in the week. Despite the severe damage inflicted, the Houthis maintained around 75% of their capacity to launch missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The U.S. military, represented by Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, affirmed the strikes’ success in degrading Houthi capabilities.

The Persistence of the Houthis

However, U.S. officials acknowledge the difficulty in completely neutralizing the threat due to the mobility and concealability of Houthi assets. These officials, who chose to remain anonymous, highlighted significant intelligence challenges in locating Houthi air defenses, command centers, and missile/drone facilities. They noted that Western intelligence had not heavily focused on these aspects in recent years, indicating a potential blind spot in the strategy against the Houthis.

The Fallout and Implications

The attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have led to ripple effects, with major firms avoiding the route and carmakers suspending production due to the shortage of components. The situation is expected to continue for several months, potentially exacerbating supply chain disruptions and inflation as commercial ships are forced to take longer routes. Despite the strikes’ success, the U.S. is bracing for potential retaliation from the Houthis, making the situation in the Middle East more volatile.