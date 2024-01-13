en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

U.S.-Led Airstrikes Degrade Houthi Capabilities, Yet Lingering Threat Raises Concerns

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
U.S.-Led Airstrikes Degrade Houthi Capabilities, Yet Lingering Threat Raises Concerns

In a decisive move to curb the escalating conflict in Yemen, U.S.-led airstrikes have significantly damaged the Houthi militia’s capabilities, destroying approximately 90% of the targeted sites. The strikes were orchestrated by American and British forces, targeting nearly 30 locations in an effort to deter further Houthi retaliation, protect strategic shipping lanes, and prevent regional conflict escalation.

Behind the Airstrikes

This operation was a response to a complex drone and missile attack by the Houthis earlier in the week. Despite the severe damage inflicted, the Houthis maintained around 75% of their capacity to launch missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The U.S. military, represented by Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, affirmed the strikes’ success in degrading Houthi capabilities.

The Persistence of the Houthis

However, U.S. officials acknowledge the difficulty in completely neutralizing the threat due to the mobility and concealability of Houthi assets. These officials, who chose to remain anonymous, highlighted significant intelligence challenges in locating Houthi air defenses, command centers, and missile/drone facilities. They noted that Western intelligence had not heavily focused on these aspects in recent years, indicating a potential blind spot in the strategy against the Houthis.

The Fallout and Implications

The attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have led to ripple effects, with major firms avoiding the route and carmakers suspending production due to the shortage of components. The situation is expected to continue for several months, potentially exacerbating supply chain disruptions and inflation as commercial ships are forced to take longer routes. Despite the strikes’ success, the U.S. is bracing for potential retaliation from the Houthis, making the situation in the Middle East more volatile.

0
United States Yemen
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
11 seconds ago
US and UK Unleash Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Attacks
As the sun set on the desert expanse of Yemen, the night sky was pierced by a different kind of light. The United States and the United Kingdom rained down airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in a response to a series of attacks on Red Sea shipping that have persisted for nearly two months. Clash
US and UK Unleash Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Attacks
Unmasking the 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Disturbing Trend in Online Fraud
7 mins ago
Unmasking the 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Disturbing Trend in Online Fraud
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
7 mins ago
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across US: Widespread Disruptions and Extreme Cold
25 seconds ago
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across US: Widespread Disruptions and Extreme Cold
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
2 mins ago
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Move for Fair Labor Markets
6 mins ago
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Move for Fair Labor Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
42 seconds
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
43 seconds
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
2 mins
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
3 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
4 mins
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
4 mins
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
6 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
7 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
8 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app