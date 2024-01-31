U.S. Lawmakers Respond to Deepfake Crisis with DEFIANCE Act

Amid a surge of nonconsensual deepfake images, a disturbing trend that recently targeted pop icon Taylor Swift, US lawmakers have rallied to introduce a bipartisan bill, the DEFIANCE Act of 2024. This potent piece of legislation aims to curtail the spread of sexually explicit deepfakes and empower victims with a civil right of action against their perpetrators.

The DEFIANCE Act and its Implications

The Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act, known as the DEFIANCE Act, has been introduced in response to the proliferation of pornographic Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated images, particularly those involving Taylor Swift. Spearheaded by US lawmakers including Dick Durbin, Lindsey Graham, Amy Klobuchar, and Josh Hawley, the bill allows victims of these 'digital forgeries' to seek civil penalties against their perpetrators. The legislation is set to bring before the Senate Judiciary Committee the glaring issue of Big Tech's inability to protect minors from online sexual exploitation.

Deepfakes: A Growing Concern

Deepfake images, particularly non-consensual deepfake pornography, has become an alarming concern. The absence of federal legislation specifically addressing this issue exacerbates the challenges faced by victims seeking legal remedies. The problem further escalates with the difficulty in enforcing platform policies. However, the recent incident involving Taylor Swift has sparked a national dialogue about deepfake legislation. Polling data indicates public support for legislation criminalizing non-consensual deepfake pornography.

States Taking Action

Across the country, at least 10 states including Georgia, Hawaii, Texas, Virginia, California, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York have enacted laws targeting deepfake misuse. These provisions range from criminalizing nonconsensual deepfake pornography to allowing victims to sue creators of such images. The American Legislative Exchange Council has proposed model legislation to combat deepfake pornography, especially involving minors and to enable victims to sue distributors. Federal legislation has also been introduced to grant individuals property rights to their likeness and voice, consequently allowing them to sue for misuse through deepfakes.