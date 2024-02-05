U.S. Labor Department Recovers Over Half Million Dollars in Wage Violations by Guam Contractor

This week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that it has addressed wage violations by Ian Corporation, a federal construction contractor operating in Guam. The company, owned by Jihyung P. Chong and doing business as Ian Construction, was found to be in violation of several federal labor laws. The labor department's Wage and Hour Division recovered a total of $547,378, a sum that includes back wages, liquidated damages, and penalties inflicted upon the employer.

Wage Violations and Legal Action

Investigations revealed that Ian Construction had violated the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act, and the Fair Labor Standards Act. The company's offenses included failing to pay employees for all hours worked, including overtime. As a result of these violations, investigators were able to recover $295,420 in back wages and $251,957 in liquidated damages for 139 affected employees.

Penalties and Previous Offenses

On top of the recovered wages and damages, the Department of Labor imposed $50,000 in penalties on Ian Construction for repeated and willful violations of wage laws. This is not the company's first run-in with the law; previous investigations in 2012, 2016, and 2021 resulted in the recovery of $10,849 for 44 workers for similar wage-related infractions.

Wage Standards are Non-Negotiable

Commenting on the case, Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter emphasized the importance of adhering to wage standards. He stated that it's a legal requirement for employers to count and pay for all work hours. This case serves as a stark reminder to all employers of the consequences of disregarding wage laws.