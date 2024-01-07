en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

U.S. Job Reports Under Scrutiny: BLS Revisions Indicate Inflated Job Numbers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
U.S. Job Reports Under Scrutiny: BLS Revisions Indicate Inflated Job Numbers

In a recent turn of events, the U.S. job reports have been swept into a whirlwind of controversy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), responsible for publishing these reports, has made significant downward revisions, suggesting that the initial job results were inflated by a staggering 439,000 positions through November 2023. The ramifications of these revelations are profound, casting a shadow over the previously reported strength of the job market.

A Closer Look at the Overstated Job Numbers

This isn’t the first time that the issue of inflated job numbers has reared its head. The BLS had previously revised its report for the 12 months through March 2023, which showed an overstatement of 306,000 jobs. Furthermore, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank’s algorithms estimated that job growth was overreported by an alarming 1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The Role of Government Hiring

Interestingly, the government sector has been a significant contributor to these overstated figures. In December 2023 alone, it reported the creation of 52,000 jobs. Additionally, the health care and social assistance sector, bolstered by substantial government funding, also reported job creation of approximately 59,000 in the same month.

Implications for the U.S. Job Market and Economy

These figures serve as a stark reality check on the president’s claims regarding job creation during his tenure. While it’s true that the economy has ‘added back’ jobs lost during the pandemic, it has only ‘created’ 4.86 million jobs since February 2020. The labor force participation rate remains stuck at a low 62.5%, with a jarring 683,000 workers dropping out of the labor force in December 2023. It’s also noteworthy that a record high of 8.69 million people are now holding multiple jobs to cope with the escalating cost of living due to cumulative inflation.

These revelations not only cast doubts on the vitality of the U.S. job market but also have far-reaching implications for market movements, Federal Reserve policy decisions, and the overall perception of the economy’s health.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Florida Man Sues Dunkin' Over Exploding Toilet Incident
A man in Florida has filed a lawsuit against Dunkin’, alleging that he suffered significant physical and psychological harm when a toilet exploded at one of their locations. The incident, which occurred at a Dunkin’ store in West Palm Beach, resulted in the man being covered in feces and urine. The lawsuit claims that the
Florida Man Sues Dunkin' Over Exploding Toilet Incident
Teesside Kickstarts 2024 with a Flurry of Planning Activities
9 mins ago
Teesside Kickstarts 2024 with a Flurry of Planning Activities
Yangon Launches E-Market Showroom to Fuel MSME Growth and Market Reach
9 mins ago
Yangon Launches E-Market Showroom to Fuel MSME Growth and Market Reach
The Grape and Olive: A Swansea Landmark's Unexplained Closure
7 mins ago
The Grape and Olive: A Swansea Landmark's Unexplained Closure
Chef Michael O'Hare Unveils Psycho Sandbar: A New Chapter of Fine Dining in Leeds
8 mins ago
Chef Michael O'Hare Unveils Psycho Sandbar: A New Chapter of Fine Dining in Leeds
Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite
8 mins ago
Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite
Latest Headlines
World News
From XXXL to Health Champion: The Inspirational Journey of Carl Fox
37 seconds
From XXXL to Health Champion: The Inspirational Journey of Carl Fox
William Nylander's Contract Extension and NHL Updates: Friedman's Saturday Headlines
1 min
William Nylander's Contract Extension and NHL Updates: Friedman's Saturday Headlines
Saturday Headlines: William Nylander's Contract Extension and NHL Updates
2 mins
Saturday Headlines: William Nylander's Contract Extension and NHL Updates
Derby Resident's Campaign for Planning Law Change Gains Ground
2 mins
Derby Resident's Campaign for Planning Law Change Gains Ground
Alarming Rates of Constipation Among Primary School Students in Japan
3 mins
Alarming Rates of Constipation Among Primary School Students in Japan
Voting Cancelled in Narsingdi-4 Constituency Following Electoral Irregularities
3 mins
Voting Cancelled in Narsingdi-4 Constituency Following Electoral Irregularities
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
A Melodious Fight Against Stigma: Tomoe Sawa's Annual Concerts for Leprosy Survivors
4 mins
A Melodious Fight Against Stigma: Tomoe Sawa's Annual Concerts for Leprosy Survivors
Indiana Triumphs Over Ohio State in a Closely Contested Basketball Game
4 mins
Indiana Triumphs Over Ohio State in a Closely Contested Basketball Game
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
8 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app