en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

U.S. Job Openings Dip in November, Demand for Workers Remains Robust

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
U.S. Job Openings Dip in November, Demand for Workers Remains Robust

U.S. job openings totaled 8.8 million in November, marking a slight dip from October’s 8.9 million. This figure represents the lowest level since March 2021, despite the demand for workers remaining historically robust. The Labor Department’s recent report also indicated a decrease in the number of individuals quitting their jobs, reaching the lowest point since February 2021, suggesting a return to pre-pandemic levels.

A Closer Look at the Sectors

The sectors witnessing the most significant decline in job openings included transportation, warehousing, utilities, hotels, restaurants, and the federal government. Conversely, the construction and retail sectors experienced an increase in job openings. The overall labor market, despite experiencing a slowdown, remains robust, with layoffs at unusually low levels.

Federal Reserve’s Policy Impact

The Federal Reserve has been making concerted efforts to temper the job market by raising interest rates 11 times since March 2022. This strategy aims for a ‘soft landing’ to curb inflation without triggering a recession. The unemployment rate is currently steady at 3.7%, and the economy has added an average of 232,000 jobs a month through November.

Looking at Inflation

Inflation, a significant concern in the recent past, has shown signs of slowing down. Consumer prices rose by 3.1% in November year-over-year, a noticeable deceleration compared to the 9.1% increase seen in mid-2022. The Federal Reserve has maintained its benchmark interest rate in recent meetings but signals potential rate cuts in 2024.

Future Outlook

Overall, the labor market remains robust, with demand and supply achieving a better balance. Wage and inflation pressures are easing, aligning with the Federal Reserve’s policy direction. The number of job openings is expected to revert to pre-pandemic levels of around 7.5 million per month over the first half of 2024, with risks on the downside as companies continue to leverage advancements in AI to improve productivity.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Slowest-Selling Vehicles Identified: Dodge Dominates and Ford Corrects Mach-E Supply
CarEdge’s Zach Shefska has identified five of the market’s slowest-selling vehicles, with Stellantis’ Dodge brand occupying four spots and Ford taking one. The Dodge Ram 2500 truck tops the list with a staggering 784-day supply, followed by the Dodge Hornet with a 517-day supply. A previously reported 358-day supply for Ford’s Mach-E has been corrected
Slowest-Selling Vehicles Identified: Dodge Dominates and Ford Corrects Mach-E Supply
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min ago
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ValueAct Backs Disney Amid Shareholder Dispute as Audacy Faces Bankruptcy
2 mins ago
ValueAct Backs Disney Amid Shareholder Dispute as Audacy Faces Bankruptcy
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai
47 seconds ago
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
59 seconds ago
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market
1 min ago
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
20 seconds
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
51 seconds
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
2 mins
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
2 mins
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
2 mins
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
2 mins
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
2 mins
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
2 mins
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
3 mins
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
18 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
30 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app