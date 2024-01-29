U.S. Infrastructure Funding: The Rising Significance of Public-Private Partnerships

As the United States grapples with the Herculean task of financing its transportation infrastructure, particular attention is being directed towards the Interstate Highway System. The onus of this challenge can be attributed to federal budget constraints and a steady decline in revenues from transportation trust funds. In the face of this, an increased reliance on public-private partnership contracts (P3s) is being advocated. These contracts amalgamate public funds with private capital to finance major transportation projects. While they hold the potential to raise substantial capital, their complexity often proves to be a stumbling block.

Declining Trust Funds and the Rise of P3s

The federal excise tax on fuel, a significant source for the highway trust fund, has been stagnant since 1993. Consequently, as fuel efficiencies rise, the fund is dwindling. The necessity to explore alternative funding sources such as tolls and user fees has emerged. This has led states to seek greater autonomy to execute P3s and manage transportation needs independently of federal restrictions. The high-occupancy toll lanes added in Virginia and the expanded highway and tunnel capacity in the Hampton Roads area stand as testaments to successful P3s.

Private Sector Involvement in Infrastructure Investment

Recent draft proposals from Congress for highway reauthorization indicate a growing interest in promoting private-sector involvement in transportation investment. However, it is crucial to understand that P3s alone cannot bridge the gap in infrastructure investment. A combination of diverse funding sources is essential. Policymakers are urged to acknowledge the advantages and limitations of P3s and assist states in developing effective P3 programs.

Real-World Examples of P3s

Global Infrastructure Partners, which manages assets such as Edinburgh Airport, London Gatwick Airport, and Sydney Airport, is being bought by BlackRock for over $12.5 billion. This acquisition, slated for completion in the third quarter of the year, will combine cash and stock. BlackRock envisions long-term structural trends encouraging an upsurge in infrastructure investment, including airports, and stresses the significance of public-private partnerships in infrastructure funding.

On a similar vein, the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding on PPP Financing Partnership with 15 banks and non-banking financial institutions. The estimated investment from the PPP project is roughly $3.8 billion per year, targeting 5.5% of the total SDG financing requirement through PPP.

Asian Development Bank's Office of Markets Development and Public-Private Partnerships (OMDP) is poised to narrow Asia's infrastructure gap by creating markets and mobilizing financing. With the impact of COVID-19, climate change, and inflation, the region now requires in excess of $200 billion per year from the private sector to meet its infrastructure needs.

BlackRock's acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for $12.5 billion is based on long-term prospects in decarbonization, energy security, digital infrastructure, and supply chain transitions. Post-acquisition, the combined entity will operate a global infrastructure platform exceeding $150 billion, led by the GIP management team.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center in the Philippines is rolling out free capacity building activities for 2024 and holding discussions on the PPP Code's key features and reforms with various government departments. This is a reflection of the growing global interest and reliance on PPPs for infrastructure funding.