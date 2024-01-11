en English
Business

U.S. Inflation Surges to 3.4% in December: Insight into Implications

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
In a recent turn of financial events, the U.S. inflation rate has climbed to 3.4% in December, marking a slight increase after two months of decline. This increased rate, which surpasses economists’ expectations of approximately 3.2%, is attributed to the ‘base effects’—a concept that explains how monthly variations influence annual percentage changes.

Decoding the Inflation Increase

Significantly contributing to the rise in inflation is the upsurge in shelter costs, followed by notable increases in categories like motor vehicle insurance and recreation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a critical measure of inflation, indicates that the shelter costs have accounted for more than half of the CPI’s rise. The cost of motor vehicle insurance rose by 1.5% in December from the previous month, marking a 20.3% increase compared with the previous year.

Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, the ‘core’ consumer price index, showed a slowdown to an annual rate of 3.9%. Furthermore, despite an increase in electricity costs, energy inflation rose by only 0.4% last month owing to a decline in natural gas costs. Food inflation, on the other hand, rose by 0.2% in December, mirroring the rise in November.

Inflation: A Cause for Concern?

Despite the slight uptick, experts believe this inflationary increase is not a significant concern. They attribute it to the resolution of supply chain issues, which were previously exacerbated during the pandemic. As a result, prices for physical goods have either stabilized or decreased. Furthermore, lower energy prices and reduced costs in certain product categories, such as used cars and household goods, have contributed to the easing of inflation.

The Federal Reserve has also signaled that it is likely done with raising interest rates and could start considering rate cuts later this year. This suggests that policymakers will not rush to begin reducing rates.

Positive Economic Adjustments

Despite the slowdown in inflation growth, certain categories remain high, with prices still hovering above pre-pandemic levels. However, the overall trend paints a positive picture. Real earnings have risen, and food inflation has moderated, reflecting the adjustments in the economy. Wage growth surpassing inflation has led to small gains for consumers, slowly altering consumer sentiment.

Economists remain cautious about the inflation outlook, and the U.S. jobs report for December contained some concerning news for the Fed, including a slightly higher rise in average hourly wages and a decrease in the proportion of adults in the workforce. However, as inflation continues to moderate, consumers can look forward to prices for everyday purchases stabilizing and wages increasing at a steady pace.

Business Economy United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

