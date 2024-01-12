en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities Over Arms Transfers with North Korea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities Over Arms Transfers with North Korea

The United States government has imposed stringent sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual, identified as Vladimir Vladimirovich Mikheychik, in response to their involvement in arms transfers with North Korea. This move is a part of the U.S. government’s ongoing efforts to curb North Korea’s weapons program and enforce international sanctions.

Sanctions Aimed at Curbing North Korea’s Weapons Program

These sanctions reflect the U.S. government’s commitment to enforcing United Nations Security Council resolutions aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. The U.S. Treasury Department, responsible for the implementation of these sanctions, has indicated that these measures are aimed at deterring any cooperation with North Korea that might enhance its military capabilities.

Implications of the Sanctions

The sanctions typically involve freezing any assets under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit American individuals and companies from conducting business with the sanctioned parties. This action comes in the wake of evidence suggesting that Russia has been using ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea against Ukraine. The entities sanctioned include the Ashuluk Firing Range, 224th Flight Unit State Airlines, and the Vladimirovka Advanced Weapons and Research Complex, all of which are believed to be involved in the transfer and testing of these missiles.

Part of a Broader Strategy

This move is part of a broader international strategy to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and to abide by international norms. It also sends a clear message to other nations and entities that any form of cooperation with North Korea in enhancing its military capabilities will not be tolerated and will be met with decisive action. The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has emphasized that further actions will be taken if necessary.

0
North Korea United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

North Korea

See more
1 hour ago
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities Over Arms Transfers with North Korea
In a significant move aimed at curbing North Korea’s military advancements, the United States has imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual. These sanctions are a response to their alleged involvement in arms transfers with North Korea, a move believed to have violated United Nations Security Council resolutions. These resolutions are part of
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities Over Arms Transfers with North Korea
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
14 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
North Korean Propaganda Websites Targeting South Korea Go Offline
16 hours ago
North Korean Propaganda Websites Targeting South Korea Go Offline
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities over Illegal Arms Transfers with North Korea
2 hours ago
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities over Illegal Arms Transfers with North Korea
North Korea Leverages Russian Influencer to Boost Tourism
9 hours ago
North Korea Leverages Russian Influencer to Boost Tourism
Earthquake Near North Korean Nuclear Site: A Recall of its Nuclear Past and Future Concerns
11 hours ago
Earthquake Near North Korean Nuclear Site: A Recall of its Nuclear Past and Future Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
3 mins
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
4 mins
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
5 mins
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
8 mins
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
9 mins
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
11 mins
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
11 mins
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
11 mins
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
12 mins
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app