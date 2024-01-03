en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

U.S. Housing Shortage Crisis: Causes, Implications, and Solutions

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
U.S. Housing Shortage Crisis: Causes, Implications, and Solutions

Today, the United States grapples with a severe housing shortage, a crisis that extends to every corner of the nation.

A recent report by the nonprofit housing policy group, Up for Growth, places this deficit at nearly 4 million homes. The state of New York alone is in dire need of approximately 240,000 additional homes to cater to its growing populace.

The Underproduction Crisis

Mike Kingsella, CEO of Up for Growth, reveals an alarming trend in their annual report on housing underproduction. The problem, he says, is particularly acute in rural America and small towns, where housing underproduction has quadrupled since 2013, despite a declining population.

The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation, as people moved from cities to smaller communities, driving up housing prices without a corresponding increase in home construction.

Economic Challenges and Solutions

Rural areas face unique economic challenges that make housing investment less appealing. Lower rental income potential often deters new construction.

This lack of affordable housing contributes to broader socioeconomic problems, such as displacement, difficulty in sustaining local businesses, and challenges in attracting and retaining workers.

Kingsella proposes solutions such as increasing funding for housing production and preservation, legislative efforts to allocate resources to housing trust funds and grants, and reforming outdated zoning laws.

Alternative Building Methods

In addition to these solutions, Kingsella also suggests the use of alternative building methods and manufactured homes as cost-effective options for rural housing.

Despite efforts by New York Governor Kathy Hochul to tackle affordable housing issues in 2023, she was unsuccessful but intends to readdress the issue in the upcoming legislative session.

States like South Carolina are also exploring innovative solutions such as granting tax-free status to churches for building affordable homes.

Wall Street Firms and Institutional Investors

The U.S. housing shortage crisis is further exacerbated by Wall Street firms and institutional investors entering the single-family rental market. This trend leads to rising rents and displacement of low-income families.

Proposed legislation aims to curb the role of institutional investors in the housing market, including imposing taxes on new purchases of single-family rentals and prohibiting large investors from owning single-family homes.

On the whole, the housing shortage crisis in the U.S. paints a grim picture, with a desperate need for innovative solutions, legislative reform, and increased investment in affordable housing.

0
United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
33 seconds ago
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Hit-and-Run Collision Claims a Life in West Phoenix
In a horrifying turn of events, the New Year’s Eve in west Phoenix was marred by a fatal hit-and-run collision. A black Dodge Challenger, ranging from models 2015 to 2023, became an instrument of tragedy when it struck a pedestrian on McDowell Road between 83rd Avenue and 86th Drive around 11:40 p.m. The vehicle then
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Hit-and-Run Collision Claims a Life in West Phoenix
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
2 mins ago
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
ATM Glitch at Truist Bank Traps $1,000: A Tale of Tech Troubles
2 mins ago
ATM Glitch at Truist Bank Traps $1,000: A Tale of Tech Troubles
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
34 seconds ago
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
Historic Thunderbird Lodge in Northern Minnesota Listed for Sale
45 seconds ago
Historic Thunderbird Lodge in Northern Minnesota Listed for Sale
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges
1 min ago
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
25 seconds
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
38 seconds
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
57 seconds
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
2 mins
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
3 mins
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
3 mins
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
3 mins
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
4 mins
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
31 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
33 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
41 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
43 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
51 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
55 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app