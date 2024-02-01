U.S. House Approves Bipartisan Deal Expanding Child Tax Credit, Cutting Business Taxes

In a rare moment of bipartisan cooperation, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a tax package that temporarily expands the child tax credit and implements tax cuts for businesses. The agreement, a product of negotiations between Republican Rep. Jason Smith and Democratic Sen. Rob Wyden, has allowed more low-income families to access the credit and receive a larger credit. The current version of the child tax credit expansion is estimated to benefit approximately 16 million children in low-income families in the first year and lift half a million children out of poverty.

Key Provisions of the Tax Package

The tax bill incrementally raises the amount of the credit available as a refund, increasing it to 1,800 for 2023 tax returns, 1,900 for the following year, and 2,000 for 2025 tax returns. The bill also adjusts the topline credit amount to temporarily grow at the rate of inflation. The tax credit is expected to provide an average tax cut of $680 in the first year for households benefiting from the changes.

The agreement also enhances a tax credit for the construction or rehabilitation of rental housing targeted to lower income households, adding an estimated 200,000 housing units around the country. It includes provisions to resurrect some expired parts of the 2017 Republican tax cuts for businesses. The bill also implements benefits to support trade with Taiwan.

Impact of the Child Tax Credit Expansion

The legislation aims to provide relief to struggling families, particularly parents with multiple children, by incrementally lifting the refundable cap on the credit and adjusting it for inflation. The child tax credit expansion would immediately help 16 million children throughout the country. It is projected to lift as many as 400,000 children above the poverty line in the first year and provide an average tax cut of $680 for eligible families for 2023 taxes. The expansion is also expected to have long-term benefits, including higher graduation rates and future earnings for children from recipient families.

Next Steps for the Tax Bill

The tax package now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Although it received strong bipartisan support in the House, its path in the Senate remains uncertain. If passed, it would mark a significant legislative achievement in a time of deep partisan divides and underscore the potential for collaboration on key issues affecting American families and businesses.