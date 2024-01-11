U.S. Hospital Sector Reflects Positive Margin Trends, Signaling Shift Towards Strategic Growth

The U.S. hospital sector witnessed an encouraging uptick in operating margins in November, as reported by Kaufman Hall's recent monthly analysis. The operating margin index for the year-to-date exhibited a rise from 1.5% to 2.0%, while the single-month metric experienced growth from 3.2% to 3.8%. Despite these positive trends, the gap between high-performing and low-performing hospitals remains, with current margins still lagging behind figures from 2020 and 2021.

Positive Trends in Revenue and Expenses

The report shed light on favorable trends in terms of revenue, expenses, and patient volume - key indicators of financial recovery. Specifically, the net patient service revenue per adjusted discharge marked a 1% month-on-month increase and a 2% rise on a year-over-year basis. Simultaneously, the total expense per adjusted discharge recorded declines of 1% and 2% respectively, reflecting hospitals' strategic efforts to optimize care delivery and diminish dependence on contract labor.

Return to Normal Patient Acuity Levels

Additional data from the report pointed to a decrease in the average length of stay, suggesting a return to normal patient acuity levels. This trend could potentially benefit institutions relying on value-based and bundled payment models. The report also highlighted increases in daily net operating revenue, gross operating revenue, discharges, and operating room minutes - all indicative of a sector emerging from survival mode.

Shift from Cost-Cutting to Strategic Growth

As the hospital sector steadily moves past the survival phase, Kaufman Hall's advice for these institutions is to transition their focus from cost-cutting towards strategic growth to ensure sustained success in 2024. The report, which derives its data from over 1,300 U.S. hospitals, was collected by Syntellis Performance Solutions, providing a comprehensive view of the current state of the industry.