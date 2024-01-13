en English
Transportation

U.S. Highway 101: Four-Day Lane Closures Unveiled for Maintenance Work

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
U.S. Highway 101: Four-Day Lane Closures Unveiled for Maintenance Work

U.S. Highway 101, a critical artery of transportation in California, is bracing for a four-day disruption in the form of lane closures. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced that both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway, from Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View to 13th Street in San Jose, will be intermittently closed for maintenance operations. The closure, aimed at facilitating highway sweeping operations, will span the central divider and right-hand shoulder lanes.

Daytime Closures to Impact Motorists

The lane closures are slated to commence on Tuesday, January 16, and are expected to last until Friday, January 19. Operating hours for these closures have been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Motorists planning to traverse this stretch of the highway during these hours are advised to make alternative travel arrangements to avoid potential delays.

Maintenance Aimed at Ensuring Safer Highways

The primary motive of these closures is to facilitate highway sweeping operations—a crucial component of maintenance that ensures the safety and smooth functioning of the highway. By removing debris and other potential hazards from the roadway, this operation plays a pivotal role in preventing accidents and maintaining the infrastructure’s longevity.

Motorists Advised to Plan Ahead

In light of these forthcoming closures, Caltrans has advised motorists to anticipate delays and plan their travel accordingly. Drivers are also urged to reduce their speed while traveling through the affected area for the safety of both the maintenance crews at work and fellow motorists. While these closures might pose a temporary inconvenience, they underscore the commitment to keep the highways in optimal condition, promising safer and more efficient journeys in the long run.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

