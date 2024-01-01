en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

U.S. Helicopters Thwart Houthi Attack on Maersk Vessel in Red Sea

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
U.S. Helicopters Thwart Houthi Attack on Maersk Vessel in Red Sea

In a drastic escalation of maritime tensions in the Red Sea, U.S. helicopters repelled an attack by Iran-backed Houthi militants on a Maersk container vessel. The incident, which transpired around 3:30 GMT on December 31, 2023, resulted in the sinking of three Houthi ships and the death of 10 militants.

Attack on the Maersk Hangzhou

The Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou was the target of the assault as it journeyed through the Red Sea waters. Responding to a distress call, U.S. Navy’s helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely provided support, neutralizing the threat.

The vessel, laden with 14,000 containers, had also been struck by a missile the previous day. However, the missile did not ignite a fire onboard, and the crew emerged unscathed. Unfazed, the Maersk Hangzhou continued its journey towards the Suez Canal.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

Following the attack, Maersk announced a 48-hour pause on all Red Sea sailing, underscoring the escalating tension in the region. This incident is just the latest in a series of attacks by the Houthis on vessels in the area. The Houthis claimed their attacks are in support of Hamas and suggested the attacks came after the ship ignored warning calls.

In response to the growing threat, the U.S. launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect Red Sea shipping, with over 20 countries participating. However, attacks persist, and some U.S. allies have shown reluctance in fully committing to the coalition.

Global Trade Implications

The conflict’s escalation has caused shipping companies to bypass the Suez Canal — a critical conduit for global trade — instead opting for the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This detour leads to significant delays and increased costs for shipping companies, straining global supply chains.

Both British and U.S. officials have expressed their commitment to addressing the threats in the Red Sea. The U.S. has not ruled out a preemptive strike on the Houthis, and the BIMCO shipping association has called for more international support and diplomatic pressure on the Houthis.

0
Conflict & Defence United States Yemen
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Istanbul Set for New Year's Eve Traffic Closures Amid Security Preparations

By Safak Costu

U.S. Helicopters Thwart Houthi Attack on Maersk Vessel in Red Sea

By Shivani Chauhan

U.S. Helicopters Thwart Houthi Attack on Maersk Vessel in Red Sea

By Shivani Chauhan

Armed Drone Intercepted Close to U.S. Base in Northern Iraq

By Shivani Chauhan

Altercation at Sky Zone Trampoline Park Sparks Safety Concerns ...
@Safety · 15 mins
Altercation at Sky Zone Trampoline Park Sparks Safety Concerns ...
heart comment 0
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon’s Troubled Regions

By Mazhar Abbas

President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
Turkish Armed Forces Integrate HAVELSAN’s BAHA UAV into Their Arsenal

By Safak Costu

Turkish Armed Forces Integrate HAVELSAN's BAHA UAV into Their Arsenal
Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces’ Search and Rescue

By BNN Correspondents

Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces' Search and Rescue
USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Return from Deployment in Eastern Mediterranean

By Nitish Verma

USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Return from Deployment in Eastern Mediterranean
Latest Headlines
World News
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
1 min
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
3 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
3 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
5 mins
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
5 mins
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
5 mins
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
6 mins
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
6 mins
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
6 mins
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
6 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
10 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
12 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
21 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
24 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
46 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app