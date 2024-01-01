en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Conflict & Defence

U.S. Helicopters Thwart Houthi Attack on Maersk Vessel in Red Sea

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
U.S. Helicopters Thwart Houthi Attack on Maersk Vessel in Red Sea

In a drastic escalation of maritime tensions in the Red Sea, U.S. helicopters repelled an attack by Iran-backed Houthi militants on a Maersk container vessel. The incident, which transpired around 3:30 GMT on December 31, 2023, resulted in the sinking of three Houthi ships and the death of 10 militants.

Attack on the Maersk Hangzhou

The Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou was the target of the assault as it journeyed through the Red Sea waters. Responding to a distress call, U.S. Navy’s helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely provided support, neutralizing the threat.

The vessel, laden with 14,000 containers, had also been struck by a missile the previous day. However, the missile did not ignite a fire onboard, and the crew emerged unscathed. Unfazed, the Maersk Hangzhou continued its journey towards the Suez Canal.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

Following the attack, Maersk announced a 48-hour pause on all Red Sea sailing, underscoring the escalating tension in the region. This incident is just the latest in a series of attacks by the Houthis on vessels in the area. The Houthis claimed their attacks are in support of Hamas and suggested the attacks came after the ship ignored warning calls.

In response to the growing threat, the U.S. launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect Red Sea shipping, with over 20 countries participating. However, attacks persist, and some U.S. allies have shown reluctance in fully committing to the coalition.

Global Trade Implications

The conflict’s escalation has caused shipping companies to bypass the Suez Canal — a critical conduit for global trade — instead opting for the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This detour leads to significant delays and increased costs for shipping companies, straining global supply chains.

Both British and U.S. officials have expressed their commitment to addressing the threats in the Red Sea. The U.S. has not ruled out a preemptive strike on the Houthis, and the BIMCO shipping association has called for more international support and diplomatic pressure on the Houthis.

0
Conflict & Defence United States Yemen
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

