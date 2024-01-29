U.S. Greenlights Potential $147.5 Million Military Sale to Israel

In a significant move, the U.S Department of Defense has confirmed that the Secretary of State has greenlit a potential foreign military sale to Israel. The deal, valued at an estimated $147.5 million, encompasses M107 155mm artillery projectiles and associated equipment. This move is seen as an integral part of the United States' commitment to preserving Israel's security.

Expedited Approval Bypasses Congressional Review

This sale marks the second time this month that the Biden administration has bypassed Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel. The urgency of Israel's defensive needs was cited as the reason for circumventing the usual congressional review requirement. The State Department emphasized the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and the need for Israel to comply with international humanitarian law.

U.S Foreign Policy and National Security Objectives

The proposed sale aligns with U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives. It underscores the close military and strategic relationship between the United States and Israel. The M107 155mm projectiles, conventional munitions utilized in artillery shells, are deemed essential for Israel to maintain its operational readiness and bolster its self-defense capabilities.

Details of the Proposed Sale

The potential package includes not only the artillery projectiles but also technical support and logistics services. However, the sale's finalization hinges on the approval process, which traditionally involves reviews and negotiations between the two countries. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has delivered the required certification to Congress, notifying them of the possible sale.