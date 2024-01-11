en English
U.S. Government’s Budget Deficit Soars to $510 Billion, Pushes National Debt Past $34 Trillion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
U.S. Government's Budget Deficit Soars to $510 Billion, Pushes National Debt Past $34 Trillion

Breaking through previous records, the U.S. government’s budget deficit soared to nearly $510 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, marking a significant surge from the corresponding period last year, which witnessed a deficit of $421.4 billion. This revelation, reported by the U.S. Treasury Department, spotlights an accelerated rise in the nation’s fiscal deficit, which can be attributed to increased Social Security payments and mounting interest costs. The month of December alone recorded a 52% increase in shortfall, ascending over $34 billion from the previous year.

A Climbing Debt

The escalating deficit has pushed total government debt beyond the formidable threshold of $34 trillion for the first time in U.S. history. If the existing trend sustains, the fiscal year might culminate with a deficit exceeding $2 trillion. This rise in deficit persists despite the assurances from the Biden administration that the Inflation Reduction Act would trim the deficit by hundreds of billions.

Inflation and Interest Rates

Meanwhile, the Labor Department data indicated an uptick in the consumer price index by 0.3% in December, marking a year-on-year increase of 3.4%. This figure exceeds the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, hinting at the lurking menace of inflation. The government’s financing costs for 2023 amounted to nearly $660 billion, partially driven by heightened interest rates as the Federal Reserve grapples with inflation.

The Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Amid these developments, the debt-to-GDP ratio also ascended to 120% in the third quarter of 2023, painting a grim picture of the nation’s fiscal health. As we move forward into 2024, economists express growing concern regarding the trend of the budget deficit and its implications for the U.S. economy. This report underscores the urgent need for robust financial strategies to rein in the escalating deficit and stabilize the economy.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

