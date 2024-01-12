en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

U.S. Government Withholds Evidence in Alleged Assassination Plot Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
U.S. Government Withholds Evidence in Alleged Assassination Plot Case

In a move that has potential repercussions on international relations, the United States has reportedly declined to furnish evidence in the case pertaining to an alleged assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Pannun, a notable figure believed to be associated with activities warranting law enforcement scrutiny. This refusal of evidence disclosure could be attributed to a myriad of factors, ranging from national security concerns to maintaining the sanctity of intelligence sources and navigating sensitive legal and diplomatic waters.

A Glimpse into the Case

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national arrested in the Czech Republic, stands accused in this plot. His request for defense materials was recently rejected by a U.S. judge. Federal prosecutors opposed the idea of presenting charges against Gupta until his appearance in a New York court. The judge’s decision was based on the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure, which precludes Gupta’s right to discovery at this point.

Extradition and the Path Ahead

The U.S. government is seeking Gupta’s extradition, promising to present the discovery promptly upon his appearance and arraignment in a U.S. court. In light of Gupta’s claims of being interrogated without counsel, the government asserts that he has met with law enforcement authorities and been apprised of his rights.

Implications of the Decision

The U.S. government’s choice to withhold evidence until Gupta’s court appearance could significantly influence the case’s trajectory. Additionally, this decision might strain international relations, especially with the country or entity Pannun is affiliated with. The case seems to be part of a broader investigation or legal process, possibly involving sensitive political or legal issues.

0
International Relations Terrorism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
India's Boycott Movement Against the Maldives: A Diplomatic Strain Explored
The diplomatic relationship between India and the Maldives is treading on thin ice, as a wave of Indians are supporting a boycott against the latter. This move has been triggered by an amalgamation of a social media spat, political disagreements, and rising concerns over the Maldives’ growing ties with China. Reshaping Vacations and Relations Amidst
India's Boycott Movement Against the Maldives: A Diplomatic Strain Explored
Maldives' Tourism Outreach to China: Implications for India's Geopolitics
11 mins ago
Maldives' Tourism Outreach to China: Implications for India's Geopolitics
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War
2 mins ago
Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War
Canada's Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed
5 mins ago
Canada's Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed
Turkish and British Foreign Ministers Discuss Escalating Tensions in the Gulf of Aden
11 mins ago
Turkish and British Foreign Ministers Discuss Escalating Tensions in the Gulf of Aden
Latest Headlines
World News
Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
24 seconds
Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study
27 seconds
Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
41 seconds
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
2 mins
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
2 mins
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
3 mins
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
4 mins
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
4 mins
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
5 mins
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
56 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app