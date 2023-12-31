en English
Science & Technology

U.S. Government Transitions from UFO Speculation to Formal Scientific Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:28 pm EST
In a significant shift, the U.S. government has transitioned its stance on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs)—now termed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs)—from obscurity and speculation to transparency and scientific exploration. The topic of UFOs, long a staple of science fiction and conspiracy theories, has captivated the public for decades. The notion of hidden alien life at Area 51, for instance, has been a subject of enduring fascination. A 2019 survey revealed that 68% of participants believe the government possesses more knowledge about UFOs than it has divulged.

Addressing Perceptions and National Security Concerns

To counteract these perceptions and address potential national security risks, Washington, D.C. is initiating efforts to publicize and validate the study of UAPs. Ryan Graves, a former U.S. Navy pilot and executive director of the nonprofit Americans for Safe Aerospace, underscored the necessity of reporting UAP sightings for national security and domain awareness. Graves, along with two other former military officials, presented their encounters with UAPs before Congress.

Government Initiatives on UAPs

This Congressional hearing is one in a series of government initiatives centered on UAPs. These include a June 2021 preliminary report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the establishment of a group by the Pentagon in November to monitor objects in restricted airspace, and NASA’s June 2022 assembly of an independent panel to investigate UAP incidents. The Department of Defense also set up the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in July to synchronize efforts in detecting and scrutinizing UAP sightings.

Surge in UFO-Related Activities in 2023

In 2023, the U.S. government witnessed an uptick in UFO-related activities. These included a report by the AARO identifying over 500 aerial objects and phenomena, a contentious episode involving the downing of unidentified objects, testimonies about non-human biology linked to UAPs, and the introduction of the UAP Disclosure Act of 2023 advocating for transparency and declassification of government records related to UFOs/UAPs. Despite the increased interest and legislative actions, the subject of UFOs remains cloaked in mystery as the year concludes.

