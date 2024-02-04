U.S. Government Aims to Base UFO Discussions on Science, Not Speculation

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. government is attempting to reframe the public discourse around unidentified flying objects (UFOs), shifting it from a domain of speculation and sci-fi to one grounded in scientific analysis and transparency. This initiative is a response to numerous conspiracy theories, including the popular belief that the government is concealing knowledge of extraterrestrial life and advanced technology. A 2019 poll found that a staggering 68% of participants believe the government is withholding information about UFOs.

Renaming UFOs to UAPs: A Step Towards Transparency

To address these suspicions and potential national security concerns, the term UFOs has been updated to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). The goal is to foster a sense of scientific curiosity and objectivity around these unexplained occurrences. Various government agencies have escalated efforts to study and comprehend these phenomena.

Ryan Graves: A Voice for UAP Awareness

Ryan Graves, a former U.S. Navy pilot and now the executive director of the UAP-focused nonprofit, Americans for Safe Aerospace, stressed the significance of recording these phenomena for national security and public awareness. Graves, alongside two other former military officials, testified before Congress about their UAP encounters, highlighting the importance of further investigation.

Key Developments in UAP Investigation

Notable progress in this initiative includes the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's preliminary report on UAPs released in June 2021, the Pentagon's establishment of a group to track UAPs in November of the same year, and NASA's participation in June 2022 through an independent expert panel to guide the Department of Defense. The DoD also initiated the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in July 2022 to coordinate detection and investigation of UAP sightings across federal agencies.

The NDAA: A Beacon of UFO Transparency

Furthering the transparency agenda, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023 contains provisions designed to unearth deeply hidden special access programs working on UFOs. The NDAA establishes a process permitting individuals with knowledge of these programs to share information with Congress without fear of retribution. Additionally, the act officially sets up the AARO to investigate UAPs. A report detailing the intelligence record involving UAPs dating back to 1945 is due on or before June 15, 2024, as mandated by the NDAA. However, concerns remain that this report may perpetuate a long-standing disinformation campaign. To counter this, the author suggests that the public must mobilize and demand more hearings with whistleblowers to force the truth into the light of day.