en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

U.S. Forces Thwart Militant Attack on Maersk Vessel in the Red Sea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
U.S. Forces Thwart Militant Attack on Maersk Vessel in the Red Sea

In a significant maritime event, U.S. helicopters successfully countered a militant attack on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea. The thwarting of the attack, which took place on December 31, resulted in the sinking of three militant ships, with ten militants killed and three others reported missing. The militants, backed by Iran, attempted to board the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, but their attempt was foiled by the swift intervention of helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and the USS Gravely, in collaboration with the vessel’s security team.

Consequences and Reaction

Following the incident, Maersk temporarily suspended all sailings through the Red Sea for a period of 48 hours. The attacked vessel, however, did not sustain any injuries or casualties. The Houthi group, in a show of solidarity with Hamas in its conflict with Israel, has escalated attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since November. These recent naval clashes have sparked concerns about the potential for a regional escalation, particularly given Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza. The surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 led to 1,200 casualties and took 240 hostages.

(Read Also: The Looming Threat of Negative Equity: A New Wave of ‘Mortgage Prisoners’?)

Operation Prosperity Guardian

In response to the growing threat to maritime security, America launched Operation Prosperity Guardian on December 19. Over 20 countries have joined the effort to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea. Despite some allies’ hesitancy, Maersk has announced plans to resume sailing through the area. The White House has stated that it takes the threats seriously, without specifying potential actions. The British Foreign Secretary also urged Iran to help halt Houthi attacks during a call with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

(Read Also: Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations)

The Red Sea: A Crucial Trade Route

The Red Sea, and particularly the Suez Canal, is a critical global maritime route, with around 12 percent of global trade passing through it. This key waterway connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, facilitating the movement of goods between Asia and Europe. The potential disruption of this trade route, due to escalating militant attacks, presents a significant concern for global trade.

Read More 

0
Iran United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iran and Islamic Emirate Ease Border Restrictions to Boost Trade

By BNN Correspondents

Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments

By BNN Correspondents

Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny

By BNN Correspondents

Iranian Destroyer Heads to Bab al-Mandab, Raising Regional Security Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in I ...
@Human Rights · 2 hours
Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in I ...
heart comment 0
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention

By Safak Costu

Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
U.S. Military Repels Houthi Attack on Maersk Vessel in Red Sea

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Military Repels Houthi Attack on Maersk Vessel in Red Sea
Spanish Tourist Released from Iranian Custody Amidst Nationwide Protests

By Momen Zellmi

Spanish Tourist Released from Iranian Custody Amidst Nationwide Protests
Iran’s New Year Celebrations Turn Political; Spanish Detainee Released

By BNN Correspondents

Iran's New Year Celebrations Turn Political; Spanish Detainee Released
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
8 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
10 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
12 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
13 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
13 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
19 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
19 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
20 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
21 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app