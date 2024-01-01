U.S. Forces Thwart Militant Attack on Maersk Vessel in the Red Sea

In a significant maritime event, U.S. helicopters successfully countered a militant attack on a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea. The thwarting of the attack, which took place on December 31, resulted in the sinking of three militant ships, with ten militants killed and three others reported missing. The militants, backed by Iran, attempted to board the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, but their attempt was foiled by the swift intervention of helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and the USS Gravely, in collaboration with the vessel’s security team.

Consequences and Reaction

Following the incident, Maersk temporarily suspended all sailings through the Red Sea for a period of 48 hours. The attacked vessel, however, did not sustain any injuries or casualties. The Houthi group, in a show of solidarity with Hamas in its conflict with Israel, has escalated attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since November. These recent naval clashes have sparked concerns about the potential for a regional escalation, particularly given Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza. The surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 led to 1,200 casualties and took 240 hostages.

(Read Also: The Looming Threat of Negative Equity: A New Wave of ‘Mortgage Prisoners’?)

Operation Prosperity Guardian

In response to the growing threat to maritime security, America launched Operation Prosperity Guardian on December 19. Over 20 countries have joined the effort to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea. Despite some allies’ hesitancy, Maersk has announced plans to resume sailing through the area. The White House has stated that it takes the threats seriously, without specifying potential actions. The British Foreign Secretary also urged Iran to help halt Houthi attacks during a call with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

(Read Also: Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations)

The Red Sea: A Crucial Trade Route

The Red Sea, and particularly the Suez Canal, is a critical global maritime route, with around 12 percent of global trade passing through it. This key waterway connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, facilitating the movement of goods between Asia and Europe. The potential disruption of this trade route, due to escalating militant attacks, presents a significant concern for global trade.

Read More