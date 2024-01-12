en English
Business

U.S. Fiscal Deficit Soars to $510 Billion in Q1 2024; Total Debt Crosses $34 Trillion

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
The opening quarter of the U.S. fiscal year 2024 has witnessed a staggering budget deficit of nearly $510 billion, as confirmed by the Treasury Department. In comparison, the deficit reported for December 2023 alone was a daunting $129.4 billion, marking a 52% surge from the preceding year. This financial strain has led to the total government debt surpassing an unprecedented mark of $34 trillion.

An Upsurge in the Deficit

The fiscal deficit for the quarter demonstrates an $89 billion hike compared to the same period in the last fiscal year. When adjusted for calendar factors, the increase is estimated to reach $97 billion. The escalating deficit is largely attributed to the amplified Social Security payments and interest costs. Should this trend persist, experts foresee the fiscal year concluding with a deficit exceeding a colossal $2 trillion.

The Inflation Reduction Act

This fiscal enlargement is transpiring in spite of the Biden administration’s anticipation that the Inflation Reduction Act would significantly truncate the deficit. However, the actual scenario seems to be diverging from this expectation, adding to the financial pressure.

Rising Consumer Price Index

In parallel, the Labor Department has reported a 0.3% increment in the consumer price index for December 2023. This has steered the annual rate to 3.4%, surpassing both the Wall Street’s consensus and the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. The Federal Reserve’s strategy to counter inflation has led to heightened interest rates, which in turn, have propelled the government’s financing costs in 2023 to near $660 billion. Consequently, the debt-to-GDP ratio escalated to 120% in the third quarter of 2023, a worrying indication for the economic health of the nation.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

