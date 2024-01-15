en English
U.S. Fighter Aircraft Shoots Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Navy Destroyer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:10 pm EST
U.S. Fighter Aircraft Shoots Down Houthi Missile Aimed at Navy Destroyer

In a significant development, a U.S. fighter aircraft intercepted and neutralized a cruise missile launched by Houthi militants from Yemen, targeted at the USS Laboon, a Navy destroyer stationed in the southern Red Sea. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident in a post on social media on a Monday, following the event that occurred at around 4:45 p.m. local time on the preceding Sunday. The missile was shot down near the coast, and no casualties or damages were reported as a result of the interception.

Countering Hostilities

The Houthi militants, backed by Iran, had fired the anti-ship cruise missile from their stronghold towards the USS Laboon. This Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer has been operating in the southern Red Sea, a region that has been a hotbed of tension and hostilities. The missile was intercepted and destroyed in the vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah. Notably, this is the second known attack on ships in the region by Houthi forces since the U.S. and U.K. conducted operations against several targets in Yemen in response to the ongoing strikes on shipping.

Escalating Tensions

The attack marks the first U.S.-acknowledged targeting by the Houthis since America and allied nations initiated strikes on the rebels. The missile was launched from near Hodeida, a Red Sea port city long held by the Houthis. This event threatens to escalate the conflict into a regional conflagration. The U.S.-led strikes have hit 28 locations and targeted more than 60 targets with cruise missiles and bombs launched by fighter jets, warships, and a submarine. In a follow-up action, U.S. forces also targeted a Houthi radar site.

Strategic Implications

The latest incident follows the Houthi rebels’ claim that U.S. and U.K. fighter jets struck Jadaa mountain in the Red Sea province of Hodeida on Sunday evening. Al-Masirah TV, operated by the Iran-backed military group, reported that fighter jets and surveillance drones were hovering over the Hodeida region. However, there has been no confirmation from the U.S. or U.K. military about that reported attack. The U.S. also carried out an airstrike on a Houthi rebel radar installation on Friday, in what was described as a follow-up to an earlier barrage across Yemen intended to degrade the group’s ability to target commercial shipping in the Red Sea. In retaliation, the Houthi rebels vowed to target U.S. and U.K. commercial vessels.

This sequence of events contributes to the complex geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, where the U.S. military is engaged in numerous operations. The interception of the missile represents another episode in the ongoing tensions in the region, underlining the precarious balance of power and the constant threat of escalation.

Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

