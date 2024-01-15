en English
Conflict & Defence

U.S. Fighter Aircraft Intercepts Houthi Missile Targeting Destroyer

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
U.S. Fighter Aircraft Intercepts Houthi Missile Targeting Destroyer

In a pivotal counterstrike, a U.S. fighter aircraft intercepted and neutralized an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Houthi militants from Yemen. The missile was targeted at the USS Laboon, a U.S. destroyer patrolling the Southern Red Sea. This defensive act marks yet another episode in the series of military confrontations that have been escalating tensions in the region. The Houthi militants, who are backed by Iran, have been increasingly targeting international shipping routes as part of their campaign supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

Details of the Missile Interception

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the interception, stating that the missile was launched from an area controlled by the Houthi militants. The interception occurred near Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, and resulted in no casualties or damages. This act of defense has added to the pre-existing tension in the region, as the Houthis continue their campaign against international shipping.

The Larger Picture: Airstrikes and Protests

Simultaneously, U.S. and British airstrikes continue to target Houthi strongholds in Yemen, leading to threats of retaliation from the Iran-supported militia. The Houthis have accused U.S. aircraft of violating Yemeni airspace and sovereignty, an allegation that remains unverified. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Israel is engaged in a military operation against Hamas, has further heightened tension in the Middle East.

In Cyprus, pro-Palestinian activists conducted demonstrations at the RAF Akrotiri base, expressing their disapproval of the UK government’s involvement in airstrikes against the Houthis and their support for Israel’s actions in Gaza. Amidst these turbulent times, the international community keenly observes the unfolding situation, hoping for a peaceful resolution.

Conflict & Defence United States Yemen
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

